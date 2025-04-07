USA News

Americans Can Claim Up to $5,000 From MarineMax Data Breach Settlement

By Oliver

Published on:

Americans Can Claim Up to $5,000 From Marine Max Data Breach Settlement

If your personal information was leaked in the MarineMax 2024 data breach, you may be eligible to receive up to $5,000 as part of a legal settlement. Marine Max, a major boat and yacht retailer in the US, agreed to pay over $1 million to settle a class action lawsuit related to this incident.

This settlement is meant to help those who suffered financial losses or had their sensitive data exposed because of the breach.

What Happened in the MarineMax Data Breach?

In 2024, hackers broke into MarineMax’s systems and accessed private data, including:

  • Social Security numbers

  • Driver’s license details

  • Bank account information

The lawsuit claimed that MarineMax didn’t do enough to protect this data. Though the company didn’t admit any wrongdoing, they agreed to pay $1,018,825.50 to resolve the issue and help affected individuals.

Who Can File a Claim?

You can file a claim if you received a data breach notification letter from either MarineMax or Newcoast. This letter proves that your information may have been involved in the breach.

To get your share of the settlement, you need to submit a valid claim form by June 13, 2025.

What Compensation Can You Get?

The settlement money will be given in different categories, depending on how you were affected:

  • Up to $5,000 for identity theft-related losses (requires proof)

  • Up to $2,000 for out-of-pocket expenses (also needs documents)

  • Free credit monitoring for affected users

  • Pro rata payment from the remaining funds (estimated to be around $500 per person)

Basically, once the bigger claims are paid out, the rest of the money will be split equally among the remaining eligible claimants.

Important Dates to Remember

The final approval hearing for the MarineMax settlement is scheduled for June 17, 2025, and all claims must be submitted before June 13, 2025.

Other Data Breach Settlements You Should Know About

Besides MarineMax, there are other similar settlements going on right now:

  • Dameron Hospital is paying out from a $650,000 fund. Deadline: April 22

  • Enzo Biochem has agreed to a $7.5 million settlement. Deadline: June 23

In both cases, if you received a notification letter from these organizations, you could be eligible for payouts as high as $10,000.

Source

For You!

GET PACKING For summer travel, Walmart is offering a convenient vacation essential for $93 less than Macy's.

GET PACKING For summer travel, Walmart is offering a convenient vacation essential for $93 less than Macy’s.

TALKS OF MONEY My spouse and I are unable to pay off our $127,000 credit card debt; an expert stated that irregular income was not the cause.

TALKS OF MONEY My spouse and I are unable to pay off our $127,000 credit card debt; an expert stated that “irregular” income was not the cause.

Philadelphia's Guaranteed Income Program Gives Struggling Families $500 Monthly Boost

Philadelphia’s Guaranteed Income Program Gives Struggling Families $500 Monthly Boost

RIOT OF RECEIPT Walmart agrees to look into the added 22 goods that the customer never purchased, but they haven't received a refund yet.

RIOT OF RECEIPT Walmart agrees to look into the “added 22” goods that the customer never purchased, but they haven’t received a refund yet.

Mystery Winner Yet to Claim $349 Million Mega Millions Jackpot – Here's What Happens Next

Mystery Winner Yet to Claim $349 Million Mega Millions Jackpot – Here’s What Happens Next

Oliver

Recommend For You

The IRS offers a tool to save money and time when sending the Tax Return

The IRS offers a tool to save money and time when sending the Tax Return

2025 Tax Refunds What’s the Average (and How to Get Yours Faster)

2025 Tax Refunds: What’s the Average (and How to Get Yours Faster)

You Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check, but You’ve Got to Act Right NOW

You Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check, but You’ve Got to Act Right NOW

Your Unclaimed Tax Refund From 2021 Could Be Lost Forever, if You Don’t Hurry Up

Your Unclaimed Tax Refund From 2021 Could Be Lost Forever, if You Don’t Hurry Up

Over $1,700 to Be Sent Out Today for SNAP Beneficiaries Find Out if You Qualify

Over $1,700 to Be Sent Out Today for SNAP Beneficiaries: Find Out if You Qualify

Receive this $292 Food Stamp for each family member next week

Receive this $292 Food Stamp for each family member next week

$1 billion IRS Stimulus Checks are waiting to be claimed File your taxes to get it as soon as possible

$1 billion IRS Stimulus Checks are waiting to be claimed: File your taxes to get it as soon as possible

IRS Tax Refund Calendar for next days in April 2025

IRS Tax Refund Calendar for next days in April 2025

Get the IRS Tax Refund of $1,450 before the end of April if you are on this list of citizens

Get the IRS Tax Refund of $1,450 before the end of April if you are on this list of citizens

Thousands of dollars in SNAP Food Stamps are sent out today in different states

Thousands of dollars in SNAP Food Stamps are sent out today in different states

The IRS Ordered to Stop Sending Paper Checks A Decision Made by Donald Trump

The IRS Ordered to Stop Sending Paper Checks: A Decision Made by Donald Trump

Claim $1,400 stimulus check now If you don’t, there’s a risk to lose the money forever

Claim $1,400 stimulus check now: If you don’t, there’s a risk to lose the money forever

Leave a Comment