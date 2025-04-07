Americans Can Claim Up to $5,000 From MarineMax Data Breach Settlement

If your personal information was leaked in the MarineMax 2024 data breach, you may be eligible to receive up to $5,000 as part of a legal settlement. Marine Max, a major boat and yacht retailer in the US, agreed to pay over $1 million to settle a class action lawsuit related to this incident.

This settlement is meant to help those who suffered financial losses or had their sensitive data exposed because of the breach.

What Happened in the MarineMax Data Breach?

In 2024, hackers broke into MarineMax’s systems and accessed private data, including:

Social Security numbers

Driver’s license details

Bank account information

The lawsuit claimed that MarineMax didn’t do enough to protect this data. Though the company didn’t admit any wrongdoing, they agreed to pay $1,018,825.50 to resolve the issue and help affected individuals.

Who Can File a Claim?

You can file a claim if you received a data breach notification letter from either MarineMax or Newcoast. This letter proves that your information may have been involved in the breach.

To get your share of the settlement, you need to submit a valid claim form by June 13, 2025.

What Compensation Can You Get?

The settlement money will be given in different categories, depending on how you were affected:

Up to $5,000 for identity theft-related losses (requires proof)

Up to $2,000 for out-of-pocket expenses (also needs documents)

Free credit monitoring for affected users

Pro rata payment from the remaining funds (estimated to be around $500 per person)

Basically, once the bigger claims are paid out, the rest of the money will be split equally among the remaining eligible claimants.

Important Dates to Remember

The final approval hearing for the MarineMax settlement is scheduled for June 17, 2025, and all claims must be submitted before June 13, 2025.

Other Data Breach Settlements You Should Know About

Besides MarineMax, there are other similar settlements going on right now:

Dameron Hospital is paying out from a $650,000 fund. Deadline: April 22

Enzo Biochem has agreed to a $7.5 million settlement. Deadline: June 23

In both cases, if you received a notification letter from these organizations, you could be eligible for payouts as high as $10,000.

