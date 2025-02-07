Amazon delivery driver shot in southwest Missouri; Missouri underway

Lawrence County, Missouri — A southwest Missouri man faces charges after allegedly admitting to shooting an Amazon delivery driver in the head.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon west of Highway 97 along Lawrence County Road 2152 in the Pierce City area, according to a probable cause statement from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the probable cause, the victim was seen driving off the road and into a field before colliding with a fence just before 4 p.m. A witness reported the crash.

According to investigators, the victim was later transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin with a gunshot wound to the head. The person’s current condition is unknown.

Authorities examined video from Amazon, which they claim shows the driver approaching a driveway at 3902 Lawrence County Road 2152 while slumped in the vehicle seat.

The resident of the home was identified as Thomas Coy, 64, of Wentworth. According to sheriff deputies, Coy confessed to shooting the delivery driver with a pellet rifle while watching the vehicle crash into the fence.

Coy reportedly admitted to going to the Amazon vehicle and removing the driver before dumping him in a ditch.

In addition, Coy has a lengthy criminal record, including multiple felony convictions and failure to appear. Coy faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Source