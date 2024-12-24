All payments of the 725 stimulus check

Sacramento Families First is a pilot program that will send a $725-a-month stimulus check to families who meet the requirements. Early in 2024, on December 15, just in time for Christmas, the first payment was sent.

This check is meant to help families with less money who have been hurt by inflation since the pandemic. Inflation in the US has reached an all-time high of 8%, which has made things hard for many families financially. In other words, this money is meant to help them breathe a little easier.

Who can access the stimulus check program?

Some conditions must be met in order to take part. In this case, the family’s income must be less than 200% of the poverty line. Be careful, because in this first part of the project, only 200 families in Sacramento will be chosen.

It’s important for these families to stay in Sacramento because the payments might stop if they move. This means that if you want to apply, you should stay close by.

Oh, and note this: the program is designed to last until November 15, 2025, so families that join will be able to receive this support for a whole year.

Where does the money come from?

Don’t worry—the project doesn’t depend on magic or money that just appears out of nowhere. A lot of different groups, like the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and the Sacramento County Department of Child, Family, and Adult Services (DCFAS), are giving money to the project. Doesn’t that sound formal? In the end, though, the goal is clear: to close the gap in income in Sacramento.

Not just money, also tools

This program doesn’t just stop at monthly payments. Families will also have access to additional services. For example:

Financial counseling to learn to manage money better.

Monthly webinars on finances.

Connection to local organizations that can provide more support.

In short, it’s not just “here’s the money and that’s it.” They also want to provide practical tools so that families can progress.

How are the payments made?

Here are two very simple options:

Debit card : You can request it through the company Usio , which will manage the payments.

: You can request it through the company , which will manage the payments. Bank account: If you prefer, you can open an account at SAFE Credit Union to receive the deposit directly.

The best part is that the money is completely yours, with no restrictions on how to spend it. Want to pay rent? Go ahead. Prefer to use it for food or education? You can do that too.

Do you have any questions?

The program has a website where you can find out all the information you need to know about it or see if you meet the requirements. Don’t be afraid to look if you think this could help you.

These kinds of projects not only make the present easier, but they also help make the future more stable. Could this be the start of a bigger change? Let’s hope so!

