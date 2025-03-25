Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, is named the US Attorney for New Jersey

US local news

US President Donald Trump has appointed Alina Habba, one of his attorneys, as the interim US Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Habba, 40, has served as the president’s counselor since taking office in January.

“Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey,” tweeted President Trump on Truth Social Media. She defended Trump in his New York hush money case last year and served as his legal spokesperson.

Habba said she felt “honored to serve” her home state of New Jersey.

“I’m grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this enormous responsibility. I will continue to fight for truth and justice, just as I did while serving as President Trump’s personal attorney.

We will put an end to the weaponization of justice, once and for all,” she wrote on X. Habba frequently accompanied Trump on the campaign trail.

She was on Trump’s defense team when a New York jury found him guilty of all charges in May 2024 for illegally influencing the 2016 election with a hush money payment to an adult film star who claimed they had sex.

In the historic case, a judge ruled in January that Trump would face no punishment.

It was the first criminal prosecution and conviction of a former US President and major presidential candidate. The sentencing took place ten days before his second term inauguration.

Trump described the case as “a weaponization of government” and “an embarrassment to New York.” He maintains his innocence of any wrongdoing.

