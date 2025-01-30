US News

Alaska Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

As of January 2025, Alaska’s right turn on red rule remains largely unchanged from previous years, with a few important considerations:

General Rule

In Alaska, right turns on red lights are generally permitted after coming to a complete stop, unless explicitly prohibited by signage. This aligns with the practice in most U.S. states, where right turns on red have been legal since 1980.

Key Exceptions

  1. Red Arrow Signals: When facing a red right-turn arrow, drivers must wait for the arrow to turn green before proceeding. Right turns are not allowed on a red arrow in Alaska.
  2. Prohibited Areas: Some intersections may have signs explicitly prohibiting right turns on red. Drivers must obey these signs where present.
  3. Downtown Anchorage Proposal: As of early 2025, there was a proposal to ban right turns on red in parts of downtown Anchorage, specifically between 3rd and 9th Avenues and Gambell and L Streets. However, this proposal was voted down by the Anchorage Assembly in February 2024.

Safety Considerations

While right turns on red remain legal in most of Alaska, drivers should exercise caution:

  • Always come to a complete stop before turning
  • Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and oncoming traffic
  • Be aware of potential conflicts with U-turning vehicles

Left Turns on Red

Alaska is one of five states that allow left turns on red from either a one-way or two-way street onto a one-way street, provided it is safe to do so and not prohibited by signage.

Future Developments

While the Anchorage proposal to restrict right turns on red in the downtown area was not adopted, it reflects a growing national trend towards prioritizing pedestrian safety in urban areas. Drivers should stay informed about potential future changes to local traffic laws.

