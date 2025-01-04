After voting against Speaker Johnson, a Republican says Trump called him and said, ‘Look, I’m in the middle of a golf game.’

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) told CNN Friday that he changed his mind about supporting Mike Johnson’s continued tenure as House speaker after President-elect Donald Trump expressed his displeasure on the phone while playing golf.

Two of the three anti-Johnson GOP hardliners changed their votes on Friday, allowing the Louisiana Republican to retain the gavel.

Norman, who was one of the holdouts, told CNN’s Manu Raju that he spoke with Trump on the phone several times Friday, and in one of those calls, he explained that he was at the golf course.

After Johnson was reelected as speaker, the South Carolina Republican told Raju that Trump promised on one call that conservatives like him would “be at the table in negotiations” about policy.

“He said, ‘Look, I’m in the middle of a golf game.'” “That was the first time I spoke with him,” Norman said about an earlier call. “He replied, ‘Well, you did vote for Nikki Haley.’ I replied, “Yes, sir, I did.” We’re with you now. And I said, “We’ll be with Mike Johnson.”

Norman initially joined Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Keith Self (R-TX) in refusing to vote for Johnson to continue as House leader. Norman’s first vote was cast for Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH).

According to The Washington Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced Norman and Self to Trump and convinced them to change their minds.

“After it became clear that Johnson didn’t have the votes, Rep. Nancy Mace called Trump,” Caldwell recalled. “She handed Norman her phone, according to a source familiar with the situation. Trump also spoke to Self. He persuaded both to change their votes for Johnson.”

Massie said prior to Friday’s vote he would not vote for Johnson – even if he was subjected to torture.

