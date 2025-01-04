US local news

After voting against Speaker Johnson, a Republican says Trump called him and said, ‘Look, I’m in the middle of a golf game.’

By Oliver

Published on:

After voting against Speaker Johnson, a Republican says Trump called him and said, 'Look, I'm in the middle of a golf game.'

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) told CNN Friday that he changed his mind about supporting Mike Johnson’s continued tenure as House speaker after President-elect Donald Trump expressed his displeasure on the phone while playing golf.

Two of the three anti-Johnson GOP hardliners changed their votes on Friday, allowing the Louisiana Republican to retain the gavel.

Norman, who was one of the holdouts, told CNN’s Manu Raju that he spoke with Trump on the phone several times Friday, and in one of those calls, he explained that he was at the golf course.

After Johnson was reelected as speaker, the South Carolina Republican told Raju that Trump promised on one call that conservatives like him would “be at the table in negotiations” about policy.

“He said, ‘Look, I’m in the middle of a golf game.'” “That was the first time I spoke with him,” Norman said about an earlier call. “He replied, ‘Well, you did vote for Nikki Haley.’ I replied, “Yes, sir, I did.” We’re with you now. And I said, “We’ll be with Mike Johnson.”

Norman initially joined Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Keith Self (R-TX) in refusing to vote for Johnson to continue as House leader. Norman’s first vote was cast for Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH).

According to The Washington Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced Norman and Self to Trump and convinced them to change their minds.

“After it became clear that Johnson didn’t have the votes, Rep. Nancy Mace called Trump,” Caldwell recalled. “She handed Norman her phone, according to a source familiar with the situation. Trump also spoke to Self. He persuaded both to change their votes for Johnson.”

  • Massie said prior to Friday’s vote he would not vote for Johnson – even if he was subjected to torture.

SOURCE

For You!

Not shown good cause' Enraged judge demands Rudy Giuliani show up for contempt hearing or see his entire defense thrown out

Not shown good cause’: Enraged judge demands Rudy Giuliani show up for contempt hearing or see his entire defense thrown out

A soldier left a note explaining why he converted a cybertruck into a suicide bomb

A soldier left a note explaining why he converted a cybertruck into a suicide bomb

Meta deletes AI character profiles after users condemn them as 'creepy and needless'

Meta deletes AI character profiles after users condemn them as ‘creepy and needless’

Winter storm 6-12 inches of snow throughout a 1500 mile region from Kansas east to Virginia and Maryland

Winter storm 6-12 inches of snow throughout a 1500 mile region from Kansas east to Virginia and Maryland

Levi, Coach Mac's 13-year-old son, died from an online sextortion crime

Levi, Coach Mac’s 13-year-old son, died from an online sextortion crime

Oliver

Recommend For You

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

$1,400 IRS stimulus check payment dates

$1,400 IRS stimulus check: payment dates

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

Donald Trump

New $1,702 Allowance Payment Arriving Today – Check the Next Payday and How to Apply

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Discover the Hidden Value of Bicentennial Quarters Worth $55,000!

Donald Trump

Updated Eligibility Conditions for SNAP Benefits in 2025

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Apply for SNAP Replacement Benefits After Power Outages in Mississippi and Tornado Mayhem

Apply for SNAP Replacement Benefits After Power Outages in Mississippi and Tornado Mayhem

New stimulus payments going out in 2025. Here’s how to get yours

New stimulus payments going out in 2025. Here’s how to get yours

The mistake retirees make with their retirement account – fix it before it’s too late

The mistake retirees make with their retirement account – fix it before it’s too late

Leave a Comment