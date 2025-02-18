US local news

After reports of shooting at Edgewater Mall, law officials began a chase through numerous coastal cities

By Oliver

Published on:

After reports of shooting at Edgewater Mall, law officials began a chase through numerous coastal cities

Biloxi, Mississippi – On Monday afternoon, Biloxi police responded to reports of gunfire at the Edgewater mall.

Officers on the scene reported seeing the suspect’s vehicle fleeing down Highway 90, prompting a police chase.

The chase continued into Gulfport and ended in Long Beach.

Stop sticks, according to officials, were deployed on Spring Drive and Bayou Drive.

The Biloxi Police Department confirmed that Jermaine Gayle was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm, disorderly conduct – failure to comply, and failure to stop a motor vehicle when officers signal.

According to officials, there were no injuries as a result of the chase.

Source

For You!

After reports of shooting at Edgewater Mall, law officials began a chase through numerous coastal cities

After reports of shooting at Edgewater Mall, law officials began a chase through numerous coastal cities

Children who ran away discovered in Gulfport

Children who ran away discovered in Gulfport

Mother shares messages to her unborn children after losing seven infants in seven years

Mother shares messages to her unborn children after losing seven infants in seven years

It is gone' Elon Musk claims without evidence that gold was 'stolen' from Fort Knox

It is gone’: Elon Musk claims without evidence that gold was ‘stolen’ from Fort Knox

Dad, 38, felt 'a touch under the weather'; four months later, he died of terrible cancer

Dad, 38, felt ‘a touch under the weather’; four months later, he died of terrible cancer

Oliver

Recommend For You

USA $725 Monthly Stimulus Benefits in this month Will you get FESP Payment Eligibility & Payment Date

USA $725 Monthly Stimulus Benefits in this month: Will you get FESP Payment? Eligibility & Payment Date

IRS Extends Tax Filing Deadlines for Disaster Victims – How It Could Save You Time and Money

IRS Extends Tax Filing Deadlines for Disaster Victims – How It Could Save You Time and Money

The IRS could send you a new 2025 stimulus check if you have this annual income

The IRS could send you a new 2025 stimulus check if you have this annual income

If you are in this situation, the IRS can investigate you and cancel your bank account

If you are in this situation, the IRS can investigate you and cancel your bank account

Snap Benefits in Florida More Money to Arrive This Week to Millions of EBT Cards

Snap Benefits in Florida: More Money to Arrive This Week to Millions of EBT Cards

The IRS Tax Refunds Are Larger This Year Some as Big as $300 Extra

The IRS Tax Refunds Are Larger This Year: Some as Big as $300 Extra

The Ultimate Guide to 10 Rare Penny Varieties Worth Thousands

Unlock Hidden Treasures: 4 Coins in Your Pocket That Could Be Worth Thousands

Unearth Hidden Treasures: 6 Rare Coins Valued at Over $100,000

The 6 Most Controversial Coins and the Tales They Tell

5 Legendary Forbidden Coins Collectors Wish They Could Own – The Hidden Truths

4 Rare Coins That Made History and Created Millionaires

Leave a Comment