After reports of shooting at Edgewater Mall, law officials began a chase through numerous coastal cities

Biloxi, Mississippi – On Monday afternoon, Biloxi police responded to reports of gunfire at the Edgewater mall.

Officers on the scene reported seeing the suspect’s vehicle fleeing down Highway 90, prompting a police chase.

The chase continued into Gulfport and ended in Long Beach.

Stop sticks, according to officials, were deployed on Spring Drive and Bayou Drive.

The Biloxi Police Department confirmed that Jermaine Gayle was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm, disorderly conduct – failure to comply, and failure to stop a motor vehicle when officers signal.

According to officials, there were no injuries as a result of the chase.

