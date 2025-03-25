US local news

After one allegedly drunk driver crashed into a car, killing a 22-year-old, three illegal immigrants were accused

By Lucas

Published on:

After one allegedly drunk driver crashed into a car, killing a 22-year-old, three illegal immigrants were accused

Three illegal immigrants were apprehended in Texas after fleeing a fiery drunk-driving accident that killed a 22-year-old driver, according to police.

Cesar Ramirez Castro, 25, was driving a Ford F-150 when he swerved onto the shoulder of Interstate 20 in Arlington and collided with a stopped car around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The impact forced the stopped car to collide with a concrete barrier, causing it to burst into flames. First responders discovered a 22-year-old man dead behind the wheel, police said, but he was not immediately identified.

Castro and two others in the truck with him — later identified as Marcelino Ramirez-Ramirez, 30, and Daniel Castro Zammarron, 24 — were seen jumping out and fleeing, but were eventually apprehended, CBS News reported.

Following a field sobriety test, Castro was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of collision resulting in death.

He has an immigration hold, according to jail records.

Both Ramirez-Ramirez and Zammarron were arrested and charged with public intoxication. Both have immigration holds.

The Arlington Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

Source

For You!

Hochul backs off of banning striking policemen as peace officers for life

Hochul backs off of banning striking policemen as peace officers for life

A judge will not lift the ban on Trump's deportation of Venezuelans under the Alien Enemies Act

A judge will not lift the ban on Trump’s deportation of Venezuelans under the Alien Enemies Act

Messages with Yemen war plans shared with reporter appears 'authentic' Official

Messages with Yemen war plans shared with reporter appears ‘authentic’: Official

Trump officials are considering overhauling the Postal Service, and USPS head Louis DeJoy resigns

Trump officials are considering overhauling the Postal Service, and USPS head Louis DeJoy resigns

After a trip to Disneyland, the mother cut her son's throat to keep him from going back to his father: Police

After a trip to Disneyland, the mother cut her son’s throat to keep him from going back to his father: Police

Lucas

Recommend For You

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

Last chance to get SNAP Food Stamps in March 2025 These states make payments of $292

Last chance to get SNAP Food Stamps in March 2025: These states make payments of $292

16 Essential SNAP Rules to Follow for Maximum Benefits

16 Essential SNAP Rules to Follow for Maximum Benefits

IRS Finalizes Agreement With ICE to Monitor Undocumented Immigrants in Alabama

IRS Finalizes Agreement With ICE to Monitor Undocumented Immigrants in Alabama

SNAP Benefits Two States Still Sending Up to $1,756 This Month

SNAP Benefits: Two States Still Sending Up to $1,756 This Month

$1B in Unclaimed Tax Refunds and $5,000 DOGE Stimulus Checks Money You Could Be Missing

$1B in Unclaimed Tax Refunds and $5,000 DOGE Stimulus Checks: Money You Could Be Missing

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks In Chicago Will you get this Check Payment Dates & Eligibility Criteria

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks In Chicago: Will you get this? Check Payment Dates & Eligibility Criteria

IRS Tax Season 2025: These are the dates when citizens will get their Tax Refund in March 2025

IRS Tax Season 2025: These are the dates when citizens will get their Tax Refund in March 2025

The IRS will send out new Stimulus Checks if you meet the requirements before April 15th

The IRS will send out new Stimulus Checks if you meet the requirements before April 15th

List of states with payments of the next SNAP Food Stamps of $292

List of states with payments of the next SNAP Food Stamps of $292

SNAP Benefits to Face Cuts DOGE, Trump, and Musk Are Plotting Something

SNAP Benefits to Face Cuts: DOGE, Trump, and Musk Are Plotting Something

Average Tax Refunds to Be as High as $6,367 in This State, the IRS Updates

Average Tax Refunds to Be as High as $6,367 in This State, the IRS Updates

Leave a Comment