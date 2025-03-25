After one allegedly drunk driver crashed into a car, killing a 22-year-old, three illegal immigrants were accused

Three illegal immigrants were apprehended in Texas after fleeing a fiery drunk-driving accident that killed a 22-year-old driver, according to police.

Cesar Ramirez Castro, 25, was driving a Ford F-150 when he swerved onto the shoulder of Interstate 20 in Arlington and collided with a stopped car around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The impact forced the stopped car to collide with a concrete barrier, causing it to burst into flames. First responders discovered a 22-year-old man dead behind the wheel, police said, but he was not immediately identified.

Castro and two others in the truck with him — later identified as Marcelino Ramirez-Ramirez, 30, and Daniel Castro Zammarron, 24 — were seen jumping out and fleeing, but were eventually apprehended, CBS News reported.

Following a field sobriety test, Castro was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of collision resulting in death.

He has an immigration hold, according to jail records.

Both Ramirez-Ramirez and Zammarron were arrested and charged with public intoxication. Both have immigration holds.

The Arlington Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

