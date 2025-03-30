After an argument on wedding night, witnesses claim the newlywed drove “full speed” into the groomsman

Flint, Michigan — The man accused of murdering a groomsman on the night of his own wedding fought back tears as a video of the incident was shown in court.

According to testimony given during a preliminary examination on Friday, March 28, before Genesee County Court Judge David Guinn, James Shirah allegedly drove an SUV into Terry Taylor, striking and killing him on August 30, 2024, just hours after their wedding.

Shirah is charged with open murder, driving without a license, and failing to stop at an accident that resulted in death.

Three witnesses testified at the hearing: the bride’s younger brother; Nicole Robinson, the victim’s ex-fiancée; and Victoria Ross, the Flint Police detective sergeant in charge of the case.

The incident occurred after the wedding reception, when the newlyweds, Taylor and Robinson, had finished dropping off wedding supplies, according to testimony.

According to her testimony, the couple got back in the car and drove to Robinson’s home on East Hamilton Street in Flint, where the crash occurred on August 30, 2024.

Taylor, the victim, had an argument with Robinson. Robinson testified that Taylor had been drinking since the reception and was known to become angry while intoxicated.

Taylor pushed Robinson and Savanah, James’ new bride, during the argument, which sparked a fight with Shira. Robinson was currently pregnant with Taylor’s child.

The bride was charged with accessory after the fact and waived the preliminary examination.

Robinson’s younger brother testified that Taylor was threatening others in the group as they argued in the street.

Shirah, who had also been drinking, got back into her car and drove away. Taylor remained on the street.

Shirah then drove the car back up the road “full speed” and collided with Taylor, according to Savanah’s younger brother, a minor.

Taylor was launched into the air as a result of the crash. According to Robinson’s testimony and that of Savanah’s younger brother, Shirah did not slow down.

A video of the impact was played in court. Robinson, who lived on East Hamilton Street, had a working security camera system.

Family members in the courtroom gallery screamed as the video played.

A second video, not shown in court, showed Shirah angling the vehicle into the left lane, where Taylor was standing, Ross testified. Taylor began walking towards the vehicle before it struck him.

Guinn did not rule on Friday whether the case would be bound over for trial.

The case has been adjourned until April 10, when the preliminary examination will resume.

