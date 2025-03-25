US local news

After a trip to Disneyland, the mother cut her son’s throat to keep him from going back to his father: Police

By Lucas

A California mother is charged with murder after allegedly slitting her 11-year-old son’s throat during a custody visit shortly before he was scheduled to return to his father’s care.

According to the Orange County District Attorney, Saritha Ramaraju and her ex-husband had a custody arrangement in place following their divorce in 2018. As part of the custody visit, she took their son to Disneyland for three days.

On March 19, when it was time to return the boy to his father, Ramaraju made a chilling 911 call, confessing to killing her son and attempting suicide with pills.

The tragedy occurred at the La Quinta Inn in Santa Ana, California. When authorities arrived, they discovered the boy’s lifeless body in the motel room, along with a large kitchen knife at the scene.

Ramaraju was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement for using a weapon. If convicted, she could face a sentence ranging from 26 years to life in prison.

Lucas

