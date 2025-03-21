After 14 years, Catholic Charities’ mid-Missouri refugee resettlement program will end

President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 Republican Issues Conference at the Trump National Doral Miami on January 27 in Doral, Florida.

Catholic Charities’ Central and Northern Missouri chapter will end its refugee resettlement program on March 31.

Executive Director Litz Main informed supporters via email that the nonprofit had to discontinue the program due to a lack of federal funding.

“We deeply appreciate your partnership and shared commitment to serving those in need,” Main wrote in an email. “As we navigate this transition, we welcome opportunities to collaborate in new ways to continue supporting refugee families in our region.”

The cuts are coming from the federal level, following President Donald Trump’s suspension of the United States Refugee Admissions Program and halting all funding for refugee support agencies. Although a federal judge blocked the executive order in February, local resettlement programs continue to receive insufficient federal funding.

There is no indication when the program will resume, and the Trump administration is expected to appeal the case.

For 14 years, Catholic Charities has provided food, disaster relief, and family services to refugees through this program. The program ceased accepting new refugees earlier this year due to uncertainty about the future, according to an emailed statement.

The organization collaborated with partner agencies to have them take over refugee support. The transition will be completed by March 31, according to the statement.

“We are proud to have welcomed and walked alongside so many who now call Missouri home, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting these families through our partner agencies,” Main said in a Wednesday statement. She was not available for further questions.

Catholic Charities said in a statement that it will continue to focus on its mission to help those in need in the Diocese of Jefferson City.

City of Refuge, a refugee-focused nonprofit in Columbia, announced in an email to supporters on Tuesday that one of the largest federal grants it receives will no longer be distributed to nonprofits. The funding period will expire on September 30.