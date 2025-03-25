According to the inquest, the teenager who died in the XL bully assault was bitten on the face and neck.

An inquest into the death of a teenager who was attacked by an XL bully dog has heard that he suffered facial and neck injuries.

Morgan Dorsett of Shrewsbury died as a result of an attack inside a Bristol flat on February 26.

Avon Coroners’ Court heard that a post-mortem examination revealed that Miss Dorsett died as a result of dog bites to the neck.

Coroners officer Alexis Camp told the hearing that a paramedic confirmed Miss Dorsett’s death at 7.29 p.m.

Miss Dorsett was recognized by her mother, Marie Smith. Mrs. Camp stated: “Morgan received significant dog bites to her face and neck, resulting in her sad death.”

A preliminary cause of death of dog bites to the neck was presented to the court.

The dog was euthanized following the incident.

Miss Dorsett’s family, police, and paramedics will all provide statements, and a full post-mortem and toxicology report will be prepared prior to the final inquest hearing.

Maria Voisin, Avon’s senior coroner, stated: “Because of the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not list this. It will be on a date to be determined.

A man and a woman in their twenties were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog that caused injury and death, as well as possession of a prohibited breed of dog, and were released on conditional bail.

