US local news

According to the inquest, the teenager who died in the XL bully assault was bitten on the face and neck.

By Lucas

Published on:

According to the inquest, the teenager who died in the XL bully assault was bitten on the face and neck.

An inquest into the death of a teenager who was attacked by an XL bully dog has heard that he suffered facial and neck injuries.

Morgan Dorsett of Shrewsbury died as a result of an attack inside a Bristol flat on February 26.

Avon Coroners’ Court heard that a post-mortem examination revealed that Miss Dorsett died as a result of dog bites to the neck.

Coroners officer Alexis Camp told the hearing that a paramedic confirmed Miss Dorsett’s death at 7.29 p.m.

Miss Dorsett was recognized by her mother, Marie Smith. Mrs. Camp stated: “Morgan received significant dog bites to her face and neck, resulting in her sad death.”

A preliminary cause of death of dog bites to the neck was presented to the court.

The dog was euthanized following the incident.

Miss Dorsett’s family, police, and paramedics will all provide statements, and a full post-mortem and toxicology report will be prepared prior to the final inquest hearing.

Maria Voisin, Avon’s senior coroner, stated: “Because of the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not list this. It will be on a date to be determined.

A man and a woman in their twenties were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog that caused injury and death, as well as possession of a prohibited breed of dog, and were released on conditional bail.

Source

For You!

Hochul backs off of banning striking policemen as peace officers for life

Hochul backs off of banning striking policemen as peace officers for life

A judge will not lift the ban on Trump's deportation of Venezuelans under the Alien Enemies Act

A judge will not lift the ban on Trump’s deportation of Venezuelans under the Alien Enemies Act

Messages with Yemen war plans shared with reporter appears 'authentic' Official

Messages with Yemen war plans shared with reporter appears ‘authentic’: Official

Trump officials are considering overhauling the Postal Service, and USPS head Louis DeJoy resigns

Trump officials are considering overhauling the Postal Service, and USPS head Louis DeJoy resigns

After a trip to Disneyland, the mother cut her son's throat to keep him from going back to his father: Police

After a trip to Disneyland, the mother cut her son’s throat to keep him from going back to his father: Police

Lucas

Recommend For You

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

The IRS warns that the time to claim up to $1 billion in refunds is running out

Last chance to get SNAP Food Stamps in March 2025 These states make payments of $292

Last chance to get SNAP Food Stamps in March 2025: These states make payments of $292

16 Essential SNAP Rules to Follow for Maximum Benefits

16 Essential SNAP Rules to Follow for Maximum Benefits

IRS Finalizes Agreement With ICE to Monitor Undocumented Immigrants in Alabama

IRS Finalizes Agreement With ICE to Monitor Undocumented Immigrants in Alabama

SNAP Benefits Two States Still Sending Up to $1,756 This Month

SNAP Benefits: Two States Still Sending Up to $1,756 This Month

$1B in Unclaimed Tax Refunds and $5,000 DOGE Stimulus Checks Money You Could Be Missing

$1B in Unclaimed Tax Refunds and $5,000 DOGE Stimulus Checks: Money You Could Be Missing

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks In Chicago Will you get this Check Payment Dates & Eligibility Criteria

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks In Chicago: Will you get this? Check Payment Dates & Eligibility Criteria

IRS Tax Season 2025: These are the dates when citizens will get their Tax Refund in March 2025

IRS Tax Season 2025: These are the dates when citizens will get their Tax Refund in March 2025

The IRS will send out new Stimulus Checks if you meet the requirements before April 15th

The IRS will send out new Stimulus Checks if you meet the requirements before April 15th

List of states with payments of the next SNAP Food Stamps of $292

List of states with payments of the next SNAP Food Stamps of $292

SNAP Benefits to Face Cuts DOGE, Trump, and Musk Are Plotting Something

SNAP Benefits to Face Cuts: DOGE, Trump, and Musk Are Plotting Something

Average Tax Refunds to Be as High as $6,367 in This State, the IRS Updates

Average Tax Refunds to Be as High as $6,367 in This State, the IRS Updates

Leave a Comment