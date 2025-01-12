According to the CDC, South Carolina has one of the highest flu rates in the US. Here’s where and how awful it is

According to the most recent health reports, South Carolina has a higher influenza rate than the majority of other states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza activity in South Carolina is extremely high; only six other states have the same rating. Furthermore, only six states have extremely high flu activity levels.

The image below shows the flu activity levels in each state.

SC flu cases

The South Carolina Department of Public Health reported 3,061 lab-confirmed tests from December 29 to January 4, the most recent data available as of Friday morning. This is an increase from the 2,179 lab-confirmed tests reported a week earlier and the 869 confirmed tests reported two weeks prior.

As of the most recent report, there have been 10,590 lab-confirmed tests this flu season.

The flu season typically begins in October, but peak activity occurs in December and lasts until February.

The data show that 8.2% of patient visits to healthcare providers were for flu-like illness, which was higher than the state’s 3.2% baseline — the flu-like activity level overall was high, according to DPH.

Also, 54 hospitals reported 356 influenza-associated hospitalizations during the week of December 29. Again, this was a significant increase from the 146 influenza-related hospitalizations reported a week before and the 79 reported two weeks prior.

So far this season, the state has seen 1,047 flu-related hospitalizations.

So far this season, the state has reported eight influenza-related deaths.

SC counties with the most flu

According to DPH, influenza activity is currently widespread geographically. The following is a list of South Carolina counties that reported flu patient visits that exceeded the state average for the week.

Anderson

Oconee

Greenville

Spartanburg

York

Laurens

Newberry

Lexington

Richland

Kershaw

Chesterfield

Darlington

Florence

Dillon

Horry

Jasper

Beaufort

Colleton

Charleston

Flu vaccine

You can still get a flu vaccine to protect yourself against the virus this season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Health recommend that individuals aged 6 months and up receive an annual flu shot. Flu strains change every year, so the vaccine must be updated on an annual basis.

Vaccines are available from healthcare providers’ offices and many pharmacies, including national chains. Flu vaccinations are available at DPH health department clinics by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-472-3432 or visit the DPH website for the nearest location.

