According to reports, Trump plans to unleash about 100 executive orders once he takes office

President-elect Donald Trump indicated that he plans to push 100 — or around 100 — executive orders after assuming office, senators and reports have indicated, with the number varying slightly.

On Wednesday, Trump met with Senate Republicans ahead of his inauguration on January 20.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., stated on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning that Trump has issued nearly 100 executive orders to address issues such as border security and U.S. energy.

“He threw that out — 100 — there could be around 100 EOs, yes. “I believe him. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, noted to The Hill.

Two sources told Axios that senators were given previews of some of the 100 executive orders that were expected.

Stephen Miller, whom Trump has appointed to his new administration, discussed plans to use executive authority to address border and immigration issues from the start, according to the outlet.

According to the Associated Press, Trump plans to issue more than 100 executive orders on day one and informed Republican senators during the meeting. “There will be a substantial number,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., stated, according to the outlet.

On Saturday, Fox News Digital sent an email to a Trump spokesperson requesting comment, but received no response in time for publication.

Signing scads of executive orders would enable Trump to unilaterally push his agenda after returning to the Oval Office, but GOP lawmakers also plan to work with him to enact his legislative priorities as well.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., have both declared their intent to push the president-elect’s agenda.

“Biden is doing everything he can to make the transition as difficult as possible, from unprecedented law enforcement to costly and absurd executive orders on the Green New Scam and other money-wasting hoaxes.

Fear not, these “Orders” will all be repealed soon, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength. MAGA!!!” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social earlier this week.

