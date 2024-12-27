According to Police; Woman locks zip-tied 7-year-old in cage with mouth duct-taped over ‘behavior at school: ‘Left alone for hours on end

Texas — Authorities in Texas arrested a 55-year-old woman for allegedly using zip ties to restrain a 7-year-old girl under her care, duct-taping her mouth shut, and confining her in a dog cage near their Christmas tree for extended periods.

Last weekend, authorities arrested Rose Marie Anderson and charged her with felony counts of unlawful restraint and child injury.

The alleged crime occurred at Anderson’s apartment in Houston’s 3600 block of Dixie Drive on or around December 13. Although the victim’s name and age remain undisclosed, documents suggest their relationship.

According to the criminal complaint, Anderson “unlawfully, intentionally, and knowingly” restrained the child “by force” without her consent in order to “interfere substantially” with her liberty.

Prosecutors also claim that Anderson intentionally caused the child to suffer “bodily injury” by “striking [the victim] with her foot.”

In a motion for sufficient bail, prosecutors provided more information about Anderson’s alleged crime against the 7-year-old. According to the motion, Anderson was the child’s sole caregiver at the time of the incident.

The motion states that the defendant imprisoned the victim in a dog cage near a Christmas tree for several hours, kicking her during this time.

The defendant also secured the victim’s mouth with duct tape. “Defendant left the victim without access to food and water, causing her to urinate on herself due to the lack of a bathroom and her prolonged isolation.”

Authorities stated that Anderson’s “motive to commit this offense” was to punish the victim for her “behavior at school.”

The Texas Department of Family Services said the victim was safe after removal from the home in a statement to Houston ABC affiliate KTRK.

“CPS is investigating these abuse allegations alongside law enforcement,” spokeswoman Melissa Lanford stated. “The child is now safe in foster care, where she is receiving the care she needs.”

We processed Anderson at the Harris County Jail. Records show her release on Monday after posting a $5,000 bond.

Anderson’s release conditions require her to attend all of her court dates in person and prohibit her from engaging in any conduct that could result in her arrest, including threatening, harassing, or assaulting the 7-year-old alleged victim.

The next court date for Anderson is January 6, 2025.

