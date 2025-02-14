According to New Hampshire officials, a 22-year-old snowmobiler traveling with his father speeds at a turn and collides with trees

A 22-year-old was snowmobiling with her father when she accelerated at a sharp corner and crashed in New Hampshire, according to officials.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on February 12 in Milton, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Law Enforcement Division.

The woman was on her way to Wakefield with her father, wildlife officers said.

When she approached a left turn, she pressed the accelerator instead, sending her into a patch of trees, according to officials.

Her father dialed 911 and transported her to a waiting ambulance by snowmobile.

She was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Milton is approximately a 10-mile drive south of Wakefield.

