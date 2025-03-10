According to ALEA, a man from Citronelle and another from Mount Vernon died in a head-on accident.

Mobile County, Alabama — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle accident occurred around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, killing two people.

Derrick Lyvell Skanes, 37, of Citronelle, and Paula Michelle Jordan, 37, of Mount Vernon, were killed when Skanes’ 2009 Ford Mustang collided with Cheyenne Deshay Taylor, 29, of Citronelle, driving a 2021 GMC Sierra.

Skanes and Jordan were pronounced dead at the scene. Taylor was injured and taken to the USA Hospital in Mobile for medical treatment.

The accident occurred on W Coy Smith Highway, about four miles west of Mount Vernon in Mobile County.

Nothing more is available as Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue their investigation.

