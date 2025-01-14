According to a former White House senior aide, Biden became ‘a different person’ as he aged in office: Report

A former senior White House staffer told the BBC that President Biden had become a “different person” since the beginning of his administration.

“Watching Biden speak, I’m like, oh my God, this is a different person,” a senior staffer at the Biden White House told the outlet in an article about the president’s legacy. “Maybe it’s simply that when you’re there every day, you don’t see it.”

As the president prepares to leave the White House, Biden has expressed regret for dropping out of the race following Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to President-elect Donald Trump, saying he believes he could have defeated him.

“As things became more of a grind and you lost that sense of accomplishment, it can lead to infighting and frustration,” the same senior staffer told the BBC.

Democratic strategist Susan Estrich told the BBC that Biden’s legacy was that Trump’s presidency would bookend his own.

“He’d like his legacy to be that he rescued us from Trump,” Estrich told reporters. “But, unfortunately for him, his legacy is Trump again. He serves as a bridge between Trump One and Trump Two.”

According to the BBC, another senior Biden official expressed regret that the White House was more decisive early in the presidency.

“As things started to become a grind and you lose that sense of getting big things done, it can give way to infighting and frustration,” the person who spoke with the BBC said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

According to BBC reporter Anthony Zurcher, he asked Attorney Merrick Garland how the Biden administration would be judged by history.

“I’ll leave that to historians,” he said, according to the outlet.

In an interview with Susan Page of USA Today, Biden revealed how he hopes to be remembered.

“I hope that history says that I came in and I had a plan how to restore the economy and reestablish America’s leadership in the world,” according to him. “That was my hope.”

“And I hope it records that I did it with honesty and integrity, that I said what was on my mind,” he told me.

SOURCE