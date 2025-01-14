US local news

According to a former White House senior aide, Biden became ‘a different person’ as he aged in office: Report

By Oliver

Published on:

According to a former White House senior aide, Biden became 'a different person' as he aged in office Report

A former senior White House staffer told the BBC that President Biden had become a “different person” since the beginning of his administration.

“Watching Biden speak, I’m like, oh my God, this is a different person,” a senior staffer at the Biden White House told the outlet in an article about the president’s legacy. “Maybe it’s simply that when you’re there every day, you don’t see it.”

As the president prepares to leave the White House, Biden has expressed regret for dropping out of the race following Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to President-elect Donald Trump, saying he believes he could have defeated him.

“As things became more of a grind and you lost that sense of accomplishment, it can lead to infighting and frustration,” the same senior staffer told the BBC.

Democratic strategist Susan Estrich told the BBC that Biden’s legacy was that Trump’s presidency would bookend his own.

“He’d like his legacy to be that he rescued us from Trump,” Estrich told reporters. “But, unfortunately for him, his legacy is Trump again. He serves as a bridge between Trump One and Trump Two.”

According to the BBC, another senior Biden official expressed regret that the White House was more decisive early in the presidency.

“As things started to become a grind and you lose that sense of getting big things done, it can give way to infighting and frustration,” the person who spoke with the BBC said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

According to BBC reporter Anthony Zurcher, he asked Attorney Merrick Garland how the Biden administration would be judged by history.

“I’ll leave that to historians,” he said, according to the outlet.

In an interview with Susan Page of USA Today, Biden revealed how he hopes to be remembered.

“I hope that history says that I came in and I had a plan how to restore the economy and reestablish America’s leadership in the world,” according to him. “That was my hope.”

“And I hope it records that I did it with honesty and integrity, that I said what was on my mind,” he told me.

SOURCE

For You!

According to a former White House senior aide, Biden became 'a different person' as he aged in office Report

According to a former White House senior aide, Biden became ‘a different person’ as he aged in office: Report

He is getting a divorce, is not he Users ridicule Zuckerberg for his comments about companies having more masculine energy

“He is getting a divorce, is not he?”: Users ridicule Zuckerberg for his comments about companies having more “masculine energy”

Trump's Inauguration will have a shocking line-up of musical guests

Trump’s Inauguration will have a shocking line-up of musical guests

Zelensky offers to send Ukrainian firefighters to California following Don Jr.'s post

Zelensky offers to send Ukrainian firefighters to California following Don Jr.’s post

'Exposed!' California Gov. Gavin Newsom Shares Elon Musk Livestream Where LA Firefighters Deny His 'Lies' About Water Shortage

‘Exposed!’ California Gov. Gavin Newsom Shares Elon Musk Livestream Where LA Firefighters Deny His ‘Lies’ About Water Shortage

Oliver

Recommend For You

$2,000 Child Tax Credit How it affects your IRS Tax Return in 2025

$2,000 Child Tax Credit: How it affects your IRS Tax Return in 2025

Get paid +$150,000 in 2025 5 remote jobs to travel the world

Get paid +$150,000 in 2025: 5 remote jobs to travel the world

SNAP Benefits Recertification in January Steps to Follow if You’re in the List

SNAP Benefits Recertification in January: Steps to Follow if You’re in the List

The IRS Is Sending up to $1,400 in Stimulus Checks at the End of January

The IRS Is Sending up to $1,400 in Stimulus Checks at the End of January

Stimulus check what it is and who can receive it

Stimulus check what it is and who can receive it

Child Tax Credit 2025 will bring important new features for Americans

Child Tax Credit 2025 will bring important new features for Americans

These 2 stocks are soaring — Start in 2025 and hold them for 20 years

These 2 stocks are soaring — Start in 2025 and hold them for 20 years

Confirmed – this is the official date for the first economic stimulus deposit of $1,702 in 2025 for eligible residents of this state only

Confirmed – this is the official date for the first economic stimulus deposit of $1,702 in 2025 for eligible residents of this state only

Tax Filing Campaign – This is the earliest date announced by the IRS for January of this year

Tax Filing Campaign – This is the earliest date announced by the IRS for January of this year

Your paycheck increases in 2025 thanks to new Tax Brackets Find out how IRS changes affect your monthly budget

Your paycheck increases in 2025 thanks to new Tax Brackets: Find out how IRS changes affect your monthly budget

Micro-retirement the viral trend that is revolutionizing how workers manage stress

Micro-retirement: the viral trend that is revolutionizing how workers manage stress

Who’s Left Out of the $1,400 Stimulus Check

Who’s Left Out of the $1,400 Stimulus Check?

Leave a Comment