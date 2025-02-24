A woman allegedly shoots and kills her spouse in Jackson

Jackson, Mississippi – The Jackson Police Department is looking into allegations that a woman shot and killed her husband.

According to the press release, the homicide occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 5300 block of Brookhollow Drive.

According to the release, Rashaan Wallace, 30, was arrested. She was charged with murder.

Wallace’s husband, Damion Reed, 33, died at the scene.

If you have any additional information, please call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

Source