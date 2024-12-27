US News

A Virginia landlord has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for harassing and stealing the identities of his black tenants

By Oliver

Published on:

A Virginia landlord has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for harassing and stealing the identities of his black tenants

WPBN: A racist landlord in Virginia was found guilty of harassing and stealing the identities of his black tenants in order to obtain more COVID relief funds. He was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for his actions.

According to the publication Law & Crime, David L. Merryman, 59, was sentenced to seventeen years in prison for wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and interference with housing and employment based on race.

Merryman owned more than sixty rental homes in Newport News and Hampton, a predominantly Black community on Virginia’s coast.

Merry owned 39 rental homes in Newport News and 23 more in Hampton, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice.

The majority of his properties were in low-income neighborhoods, and the majority of his tenants were people of African descent with limited credit and housing options who couldn’t afford to live elsewhere.

Furthermore, the residences were in poor condition, with holes in the ceilings and walls, leaks, and rodent contamination, among other issues.

According to the Department of Justice, Merryman participated in a scheme that involved obtaining rent relief benefits to which he was not entitled, as well as fraudulently obtaining large initial payments in the form of security deposits, prepaid rent, and other fees for rental homes in poor condition.

This scheme ran from 2019 to January 2024. Merryman then approached potential renters, offering to lease the rentals for longer tenancy terms on the condition that he remove them as soon as possible in order to restart the cycle of fraud.

“David Merryman deliberately targeted families of color with limited means and housing options,” Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said. “Landlords have a legal obligation to protect the housing rights and human dignity of those to whom they rent. Mr. Merryman failed to meet that responsibility and is now paying a high price for his racial discrimination and fraud.”

20 big cats were killed by bird flu in a devastating incident at the Washington Wildlife Sanctuary.

Merryman was accused of using racial slurs to abuse renters of African descent. According to the Department of Justice, Merryman violated his minority renters’ rights to occupy and lease a home free of racially motivated harassment, threats, and violence.

Merryman is accused of harassing his minority tenants by using racial slurs, making comments about slavery, making disparaging remarks, making death threats, and engaging in assaultive behavior based on their race.

Furthermore, he violated at least one victim’s right to work in an environment free of racist threats and assault.

A 38-year-old is charged with manslaughter following the mysterious death of a 64-year-old.

“For years, David Merryman used his position of power as a landlord and his tenant’s economic vulnerability to make a profit,” said Brian Dugan, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office. “He not only targeted tenants with few rental options, but he also harassed them racially and subjected them to substandard living conditions.

His victims were frequently mothers or fathers who simply wanted to provide a roof over their families’ heads. We are grateful for today’s sentence, which demonstrates the gravity of these types of offenses as well as the FBI’s dedication to investigating the perpetrators of these crimes.”

Merryman also defrauded tenants by taking their money and property while promising to improve their situation, which he never did.

Merryman forgeried his tenants’ signatures, used their names and personal information without their permission, and filed false rent relief petitions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the DOJ, Merryman also made false statements about the condition of his rental properties and whether he was receiving any other payments that would duplicate federally funded rental assistance in order to receive housing assistance from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

SOURCE

For You!

4 Arrested At Lexington Park Gas Station DUI, Cocaine, Weapons, And A Dramatic Foot Chase

4 Arrested At Lexington Park Gas Station: DUI, Cocaine, Weapons, And A Dramatic Foot Chase

Anonymous Mega Millions player still holds on to $1 million winning ticket, and slip was bought at convenience store

Anonymous Mega Millions player still holds on to $1 million winning ticket, and slip was bought at convenience store

According to Police; Woman locks zip-tied 7-year-old in cage with mouth duct-taped over 'behavior at school 'Left alone for hours on end

According to Police; Woman locks zip-tied 7-year-old in cage with mouth duct-taped over ‘behavior at school: ‘Left alone for hours on end

The New Jersey minimum wage will increase to $15.49 on January 1. However, not everyone gets the same boost

The New Jersey minimum wage will increase to $15.49 on January 1. However, not everyone gets the same boost

Tennessee pharmacist accused of more than $6 million in fraud and identity theft

Tennessee pharmacist accused of more than $6 million in fraud and identity theft

Oliver

Recommend For You

Changes to the Income Limit for the Child Tax Credit in 2025

Changes to the Income Limit for the Child Tax Credit in 2025

Discover if you are eligible for the imminent $1,400 stimulus check

Discover if you are eligible for the imminent $1,400 stimulus check

A Million People to Get $1,400 Stimulus Checks from the IRS This December

A Million People to Get $1,400 Stimulus Checks from the IRS This December

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

A million US taxpayers will receive pandemic-era stimulus cheques worth up to $1,400

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

Hardly anyone knows – this quarter is making a lot of people rich – check your drawers

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

This is how you can claim the first stimulus check of 2025 for $1,702

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

All payments of the 725 stimulus check

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

The payment dates for the Child Tax Credit are already known

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024 Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

America’s SNAP Benefits in 2024: Updated Payment Amounts, Eligibility, and Deposit Dates

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

If you have this $1 bill, you’ve just won $150,000 – Unexpected Christmas gift

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Leave a Comment