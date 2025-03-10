A ‘violent fugitive’ wanted out of Mississippi was apprehended in Mt. Juliet following a traffic stop

Nashville, Tennessee – A wanted “violent fugitive” was apprehended following a traffic stop on Interstate 40 East on Sunday, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

MJPD stated that they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to a suspended license plate. Further investigation revealed that the driver, a 37-year-old Nashville man, had been wanted in Mississippi for nearly eight years.

The suspect had an outstanding warrant issued for him on June 26, 2017.

“A check revealed he was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a full extradition warrant for violating probation related to felony aggravated domestic assault,” according to MJPD.

According to MJPD, the suspect was arrested following the discovery of the warrant.

