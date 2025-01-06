A United Airlines passenger was banned for peeing on another passenger while in flight

United Airlines has banned a business class passenger from all flights after he allegedly peed on another passenger during a long-haul flight.

Jerome Gutierrez, a fellow passenger, claimed he fell asleep on the San Francisco to Manila flight and awoke soaked from the stomach down in another man’s urine.

The incident occurred four hours into the 15-hour red-eye flight, forcing Mr. Gutierrez to spend the rest of the flight in damp, smelling clothing.

The man who urinated on him was reportedly a complete stranger who, rather than using the restroom, stood up and relieved himself directly on Mr. Gutierrez.

Nicole Cornell, Mr. Gutierrez’s stepdaughter, told the San Francisco newspaper SFGATE: “He was asleep, buckled in, and was surprised when he looked at the man and thought he was dreaming.

Jerome became aware that the man’s urine had soaked him from his stomach down.

She said United Airlines had warned her stepfather not to approach the urinating man for fear of a violent confrontation.

She went on to say, “I’m disgusted and shocked by how United Airlines handled this! The situation posed a biohazard, and the plane ought to have reversed course to address it.

“They put the needs of the airline before my stepdad’s health.”

A United Airlines spokesperson, Anoushah Rasta, confirmed to SFGATE that there was a “disturbance” on the flight and that the instigator had received a ban.

“We have banned this passenger,” Ms. Rasta stated in an email.

The Standard has contacted United Airlines for further comment.

