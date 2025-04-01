A trailer fire slowed travel in southwest Missouri

Newton County, Missouri — This afternoon, an RV trailer caught fire on the interstate in Newton County.

A viewer, Jodi Cargile, sent us this video of an RV on fire, with flames shooting into the air.

The fire occurred on I-49, closing the northbound lanes just north of Norway Road.

The Neosho Fire Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, and Newton County Ambulance crews all responded to the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but not before the RV was completely engulfed.

There were no injuries reported.

Source