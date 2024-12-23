A Teenage Girl Has Been Arrested Following an Attempted Mass Shooting Due to a Gun Misfire

Lyedja Santos, a 19-year-old student in Brazil, arrived at E Berilo Wanderley School and shot one 18-year-old classmate in the head, according to police.

Santos then allegedly attempted to shoot a teacher and, possibly, other kids in a classroom before her gun jammed. A male student valiantly pinned Santos to the ground.

One of the children in the classroom spoke to Inter TV Cabugi, a Brazilian television station, on what happened during the alleged attempted mass murder.

“We were in the classroom prepared to take the test when she called her pals to speak with her about the classroom. “After about a minute, we only heard the shot,” the student explained.

According to the Daily Mail, Santos allegedly fired the shot, which struck an 11th grader in the head. Fortunately, the wounded student is now stable at Monsenhor Walfred Gurgel Hospital.

“We weren’t sure if it was a shot; we assumed it was a bomb. “She entered the classroom armed and aimed at the teacher’s head, but the gun jammed,” the student said. “When it jammed, she turned her back to try to run, and the boy in the classroom jumped on top of her and managed to pull her away.”

According to The Mirror, when police apprehended Santos following the alleged shooting, they found a.38 caliber handgun, knives, serial killer novels, and an ominous message written by Lyedja Santos. “I acted alone, I acquired everything on my own and no one knew anything about it,” according to the note.

“To my friends and family, I appreciate you for everything you’ve done for me, and I apologize for any inconvenience I’ve caused.

“I would never have imagined dying like this, but it was the best option,” the note adds. She goes on to mention how much she loves her family and friends and “hopes” they understand and forgive her. “That is the only way I will find peace,” the note says.

After the event, police accused Santos with attempted murder. The Rio Grande do Norte Department of Education then released a statement expressing “solidarity for the affected student and the school community.”

