A teacher died and five children were hospitalized after a ‘tragic’ crash at a Texas school

A San Antonio, Texas, teacher died in a “tragic” crash that knocked down a fence and struck several pre-school-aged children, according to law enforcement.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday as parents were picking up their children from Excelled Montessori Plus following a holiday performance.

As the children were being picked up, an unidentified parent loaded them into her vehicle and accelerated into the building and another car, according to the sheriff.

When the parent hit the other car, both vehicles collided with a fence on the other side, where several children were playing, according to Salazar.

The now-deceased teacher was playing with the children when the crash happened, and she was pinned under one of the vehicles “for some time,” according to the sheriff.

Firefighters used a hydraulic lift to get her out from under the vehicle, but she died at the scene, according to Salazar.

According to the sheriff, at least five children were taken to a hospital for medical treatment for injuries ranging from serious to precautionary, but they are all still alive.

According to Salazar, the parent involved in the crash has a history of medical issues that may have contributed to the incident, so investigators have ruled out intoxication as a factor.

He said he didn’t know if she would face any criminal charges. The sheriff also did not know the other driver’s exact condition, but based on his understanding, she was fine.

‘We lost someone truly special’

In a Facebook post on Friday, Excelled Montessori Plus identified the deceased teacher as Alexia Rosales, aged 22.

“A truly special person passed away yesterday. “Alexia Rosales, a beloved teacher at Excelled Montessori, died in a tragic accident,” the post reads. “Alexia was more than just a teacher; she was a shining light in all of our lives.

Her smile, laughter, and boundless love for the children and those around her made our school feel like a second home.

“Her contribution to our community is immeasurable, and her absence leaves a hole in our hearts. As we grieve, we want to band together to support her family during this extremely difficult time.”

GoFundMe created for Alexia Rosales

In a Facebook post, Excelled Montessori Plus stated that it had set up a GoFundMe page for Rosales “to help with funeral costs and other expenses.”

“Any contribution would mean the world if you’d like to honor Alexia’s memory and support her loved ones,” according to the message. “Let us come together as the community Alexia cherished. “I appreciate your kindness and prayers.”

As of Friday, more than $20,000 had been raised, exceeding the GoFundMe goal of $10,000.

“Alexia wasn’t just a teacher—she was family,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Her smile lit up every room, and her laughter brightened our days.

She had a unique way of connecting with everyone, making them feel seen, heard, and valued. It was truly special to watch her interact with the children. She loved each child as if they were her own, putting her heart into every moment.”

“We are heartbroken. Losing Alexia feels like losing a piece of ourselves. Her warmth, kindness, and energy will always be with us, but the void she leaves behind is enormous.

