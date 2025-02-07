US local news

A Springfield man has been accused in connection with the death of a 14-year-old

Springfield, Missouri – A 14-year-old girl was discovered dead in West Springfield last week, and a man has been charged in connection.

According to online court records, Evrinn Rashawd Worlds has been charged with tampering with evidence and abandoning a corpse.

According to a probable cause statement issued by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), deputies responded to a residence in the 5600 block of W. Farm Rd. 140 on Jan. 28 after a relative reported a missing juvenile. Deputies arrived and discovered human remains near an outbuilding south of the house on the property.

The remains were wrapped in large sheets of insulation, bed sheets, a sleeping bag, and a trash bag, according to documents.

According to documents, a witness told deputies that Worlds was living at the residence and in a relationship with another female resident. The remains are thought to belong to a female.

According to documents, the witness was woken up around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 and saw Worlds carrying something out the back door in a black trash bag. The witness told GCSO that when he asked Worlds what was going on, Worlds explained that he was moving some of his belongings out of the house because they were being evicted.

The witness also stated that Worlds left the residence sometime that evening and was taken to a relative’s home in O’Fallon, Missouri, claiming that someone was attempting to kill him.

A second witness told investigators that he arrived at the residence via Lyft on the 27th at around 7:30 p.m. According to the documents, the second witness told GCSO that when the Lyft arrived, Worlds ran up to it, yelling for help and claiming that the victim had been shot. The second witness went inside to call for a ride and saw the victim upstairs, according to documents.

The probable cause statement shows Worlds discussing moving and disposing of the body, according to the second witness, who advised Worlds to report the incident and leave the body where it was.

According to court documents, Greene County Medical Examiner Dr. Deiter Duff examined the body and initially believed the victim had been shot twice. According to documents, Duff believed only one shot had been fired, but it went into the victim’s chin, exited through the front of her neck, then entered through the front of her neck and exited through the back of her shoulder.

A warrant has been issued for Worlds’ arrest.

Worlds is currently a fugitive, and our agency is actively looking for him. Sheriff Arnott is requesting that anyone with information on Worlds’ location call 911 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office crime tip hotline at 417-829-6230.

