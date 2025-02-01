US local news

A small plane has crashed in Philadelphia, according to the governor of Pennsylvania

A small plane has crashed in Philadelphia, according to the governor of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s governor says a small plane crashed in Philadelphia as crews responded to a fire.

The crash site is less than three miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which serves mostly business jets and charter flights.

According to Philadelphia’s emergency management office, there was a “major incident” at the crash site on Friday, and the area’s roads were closed.

