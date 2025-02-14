A shootout involving deputies and officers at a Broward apartment complex leaves a guy wounded

A Broward Sheriff’s Office gang unit got into a shootout with two men Wednesday evening at a Lauderhill apartment complex, according to deputies. One shooter was injured, and another is still on the run.

The BSO Gang Investigations Task Force, which includes BSO deputies and officers from other city police departments, was operating at Calypso Cay apartments in Lauderhill’s 4100 block of Northwest 21st Street around 6 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

During their operation, two armed men approached the task force with their guns pointed. A BSO deputy drew his gun and ordered the men to drop their weapons; instead, the duo opened fire, according to deputies.

A shootout between police and the men began. One of the armed suspects, Tafari Elliot, 28, was struck and fled. The other suspect, whose identity was not revealed, also fled.

Authorities eventually located Elliot and arrested him while administering first aid. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. The second man was not apprehended and is still on the loose. His description was not given.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a BSO deputy and a Lauderhill police officer, as is customary when a law enforcement officer fires a weapon. The BSO’s Criminal Investigations Division is looking into Elliot and the second man.

Elliot is still in the hospital despite being charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Anyone with information as to the second man’s whereabouts is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Zach Scott at 954-321-4200 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **8477.

