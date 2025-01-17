A semi-truck carrying 42,000 pounds of margarine caught fire in Clinton County

Lansing, Michigan (WILX) – Late Wednesday night, a semi-truck carrying 42,000 pounds of margarine caught fire on westbound Interstate 69 in Clinton County.

It occurred around 11:45 p.m., just west of Chandler Rd in DeWitt Township. The driver was able to detach the trailer from the truck after noticing the fire.

WB I-69 was reduced to one lane of traffic as the DeWitt Township Fire Department responded to the incident. They were assisted by the Bath Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police, who helped with traffic.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but not before it caused significant damage to the trailer.

The fire left no one injured, and the cause is still being investigated.

SOURCE