A plane carrying six people crashes in Philadelphia, causing fires in residences

PHILADELPHIA – A medical transport jet carrying a child patient, her mother, and four others crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood shortly after takeoff Friday evening, causing a fireball that engulfed several homes.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, which flew the Learjet 55, said in a statement, “We cannot confirm any survivors.” There was no immediate word on whether anyone on the ground had been killed.

All six passengers were from Mexico. According to Shai Gold, a spokesperson for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the child was treated in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition and was being transported back to Mexico. After a stop in Missouri, the flight arrived at its final destination of Tijuana.

The patient and her mother were on board, along with four crew members. Gold stated that this was a seasoned crew, and that everyone involved in these flights receives extensive training.

“When an incident like this happens, it is shocking and surprising,” Gold told the Associated Press. “All of the aircraft are maintained, not a penny is spared because we know our mission is so critical.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told a news conference late Friday that officials expect fatalities in this “awful aviation disaster.”

“We know that there will be loss,” he said.

The crash happened less than 3 miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.

The Learjet 55 quickly disappeared from radar after taking off from the airport at 6:06 p.m. and climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters). It was registered to a company operating as Med Jets, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump said: “So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia.”

“More innocent souls lost,” he added. “Our people are totally engaged.”

A continuous stream of police vehicles and fire trucks initially responded at the crash site, taking over business parking lots. Within about an hour, the cry of sirens and shouted orders had faded into relative quiet at the edges of the closed-off area, and darkness settled in as drivers passing by peered out trying to see what was happening.

The plane crashed in a busy intersection near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping center in the densely populated neighborhood of Rhawnhurst.

One cellphone video taken by a witness moments after the crash showed a chaotic scene with debris scattered across the intersection. A wall of orange glowed just beyond as a plume of black smoke rose into the sky and sirens blared.

Michael Schiavone, 37, was sitting at his home in Mayfair, a nearby neighborhood, when he heard a loud bang and his house shook. He said it felt like a mini earthquake and when he checked his home security camera, it looked like a missile came down.

“There was a large explosion, so I thought we were under attack for a second,” he said.

Jet Rescue, which provides global air ambulance services, flew baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz to Boston after he was shot in the Dominican Republic in 2019 and was involved in transporting patients critically ill with COVID-19.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation. The NTSB said an investigator arrived and more officials would be there Saturday.

