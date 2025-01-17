A pharmacist’s license will be terminated after he admitted to filling out false prescriptions for himself

Owosso

OWOSSO, Michigan — A pharmacist who worked at the Owosso Rite Aid will have his license revoked this weekend for filling out fraudulent prescriptions and using the drugs for personal gain.

According to a Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs report, Venkata Ramana Murthy Kollur admitted that he began the fraudulent activity in 2021 to relieve stress and focus at work.

The drugs he prescribed for himself included hydrocodone, an opioid, lorazepam, a benzodiazepine, and phentermine, a stimulant.

Kollur also admitted to stealing several non-controlled medications for his own use.

An investigation began in 2023, after a Rite Aid profit protection analyst reviewed data at the Owosso pharmacy and discovered that several prescriptions, mostly for phentermine, were likely fraudulent.

According to court documents, Kollur claimed this occurred after returning to the United States from India during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which he lost several family members, including his wife, to the virus.

According to court documents, Kollur stated that his subsequent actions were motivated by the trauma he experienced as a result of those circumstances.

According to court documents, Kollur expressed regret and stated that he does not plan to return to Michigan to practice medicine.

In July, he was sentenced to four counts of obtaining controlled substances through fraud. He spent a day in jail and had to pay hundreds in court fees.

His license will be revoked effective January 19.

