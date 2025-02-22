A new Stimulus check confirmed: days to delivery and minimum mandatory requirements

The truth is that the stimulus check we are talking about is only available to Alaskans. However, not all Alaskans can get the benefit, as there are some essential requirements that must be met.

If you live in Alaska, you may be eligible. In order to get this stimulus check, you must:

Have lived in Alaska for at least 12 months in the last year.

Have indefinite residence in Alaska.

Not have residence, or have claimed it, in any other state.

Not have a criminal record.

To receive this stimulus check, we must have lived in Alaska the previous year. The Permanent Fund Dividend is a payment made by the state based on surplus profits from oil sales.

The payment for the year 2025, which is based on the profits from 2024, will be $1,700 and will be sent within the next few days. In theory, February 20th is the first dispatch day, but dispatch may be delayed during the week following that date.

The stimulus check is automated, so meeting the requirements does not require any action. If you have any questions, you can always visit a PFD office to learn as much as possible about the subject.

