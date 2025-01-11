A New Legislation Just Increased Your Social Security Benefits: Here’s How Much

The Social Security Fairness Act, which President Joe Biden just signed, will make big changes for more than 100,000 Ohio retirees and government workers.

The Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO) are two old laws that were getting rid of because of this legislative advance. This will make the economy better for many people.

The WEP, which cut Social Security benefits for people with “uncovered” pension income, was one of the biggest problems that public and private workers had to deal with. The goal of this change to the law is to help retirees get back on their feet financially by raising their pensions.

Benefits for public employees who rely on Social Security

The GPO, which was also taken away, used to cut spousal and survivor benefits by two-thirds of the non-exempt pension, which meant that some people did not get any money.

After this rule was taken away, full payments were made again, which gave people access to important economic resources. This change is necessary to meet basic needs.

People who work for the state of Ohio, like teachers, firefighters, and police officers, who were punished by the WEP and GPO are the main beneficiaries of the law. These workers will finally be able to get the social security benefits they deserve for their jobs in both the public and private sectors. This will help the economy.

The increments on the benefits will apply nationwide

Yahoo News says that the Fairness Act has effects outside of Ohio. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicts that the number of people receiving Social Security benefits in the United States will grow by 2.1 million.

Each month, these people will get an extra $360, and by 2033, they will get $460. This shows a good effect at the national level.

In 2024, the benefits will make up for payments that were missed in the past. On the other hand, people who get food stamps through SNAP will see their payments go down because Social Security is bringing in more money. In the next few years, SNAP recipients will get about $2 billion less in payments.

Will Social Security run out of money? What the experts say

Even though there has been progress, there are still worries about how long Social Security will be able to pay its bills. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) says that putting the Fairness Act into action will cost $196 billion over the next ten years.

This will speed up the trust fund’s expected depletion by November 2033. This makes it more important to take action in the future to keep the solvency.

There is a lot of worry that the Social Security Program trust fund will run out of money in ten years.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and the Social Security Administration Board Report say that the trust fund could run out between 2033 and 2034 if major changes are not made to the law. The payroll tax money will not be enough to cover all the benefits because of this.

As more baby boomers retire, the number of people who get Social Security is expected to keep growing. This change in the population is putting more stress on the system. The ratio of workers to beneficiaries is changing because there are fewer workers and more retirees. This could make the funding problem worse.

Why are Social Security benefits in danger?

The number of active people contributing to the system is likely to go down as the population ages. This will make things harder for current workers because more of their pay will go to pay for retiree benefits.

This could make people less happy with the program and make it harder for politicians to support it.The overall state of the economy affects the money that comes in for programs. If the economy grows more slowly than expected, payroll taxes will bring in less money.

This could make it harder for the program to pay all of its benefits. A slowing economy or a financial crisis can also make this burden worse.

