A new Direct Deposit of $1,850 is on its way, are you eligible to get it?

In today’s world, where many Americans rely solely on Social Security, knowing when we will receive it is critical to economic organization. So, an American expecting to receive their monthly benefit knows that it will arrive during the month, but they may not know when exactly.

To accomplish this, the Social Security Administration publishes the full payment schedule for the month in advance. Citizens can have complete control over their household finances now that they know when they will receive their retirement benefit via Direct Deposit.

If we add to that the choice of the fastest collection method, what we finally get is the exact day on which we will have the retirement money.

Remember that the payment calendar offered by Social Security marks the days on which the Administration sends the check, but whether or not you receive it on that same day will depend on the collection method chosen.

Who receives the $1,850 Direct Deposit?

This benefit will be paid on the next payment day exclusively to group 2 retirees. In this sense, group 1 retirees have already received their benefits, which were sent on March 3rd. The Administration’s scheme may vary slightly from month to month, but it is generally consistent.

Whatever the case, the most important thing is to understand the requirements for the next payment date. Requirements are:

To have received a benefit since after May 1997.

To have your birthday between the 1st and 10th of any month.

There are no other requirements to be able to receive payment on this day, but if you want to get the benefit on the same day it is sent out, that is, on March 12th, what you have to do is activate Direct Deposit as your collection method.

As for the amount, we can highlight that the average payment is around $1,850, but it is true that each American gets a different check.