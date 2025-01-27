A mystery has emerged when a patient was discovered dead on the roof of a Chicago hospital in freezing cold

Days after being admitted to an Illinois hospital, a patient was discovered unresponsive on the roof, leaving loved ones and police wondering how she ended up there.

Chelsea Adolphus, 28, was found unresponsive on the roof of Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, a Chicago suburb, and pronounced dead hours later, according to ABC7. Her family is currently looking for answers.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office informed the outlet that she had been admitted to the hospital earlier this week.

On Thursday at 8:45 a.m., hospital staff discovered Adolphus on the hospital’s roof. She was then taken to the emergency room, where she was treated for 14 hours before being pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night, CBS News reported.

It’s unclear how she got on the roof or how long she was there in the bitter cold. Last week, temperatures in Waukegan remained below freezing.

The coroner’s office informed Waukegan police about the unusual circumstances surrounding her death. CBS News reported that an investigation into her death is currently underway.

Her autopsy was completed on Friday, but the cause of death has yet to be determined, according to the outlet.

Her relatives have now demanded “answers.”

“I am hurt. “I am sad,” her mother, Yolanda Adolphus, told ABC7. “I want answers. Answers about what happened to my daughter.”

Her daughter was sweet and friendly, saying, “You can ask her anything.” “She was a nice person.”

“My sister did not deserve this. Chelsea’s brother, Paul Adolphus, told Fox 32 that she was young and changing her life to become an amazing person who could travel the world through real estate.

“Where’s the surveillance team?” Where is the camera? Where are the doctors? What’s happening here? “Where is all this security that was there for no reason?”

ABC7 reported that the 28-year-old’s family and friends gathered at her family home on Friday.

“Someone needs to tell me what happened to my baby Chelsea,” Yolanda Adolphus begged. “It’s sad, and I will never get back my daughter.”

Paul Adolphus wrote on Facebook, “Come on God, that was my only sister. I’ll never be the same again. “RIP to my sister Chelsea.”

The Independent has contacted the hospital, Waukegan Police, and the Coroner’s Office for comment.

Officials have stated that a press conference will be held early next week to provide additional information.

SOURCE