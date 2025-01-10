A multi-vehicle incident has halted traffic on the Yellowstone Highway

Bonneville County, Idaho – Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury crash on US26 near E 49th N, east of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on January 9, 2025, around 2:18 p.m.

A 44-year-old woman from Idaho Falls was driving a black Cadillac XT5 eastbound on E 49th N. A commercial semi was driving westbound and attempting to turn onto westbound E 49th N, which blocked the Cadillac driver’s view.

A 34-year-old male from Rigby, Idaho, was driving a green Toyota 4Runner westbound in lane one. The black Cadillac was then hit by a green Toyota, causing it to lose control.

The Toyota then entered the eastbound lanes and collided with a gray Ford Escape driven by a 49-year-old female from Ammon, Idaho.

The Ford driver was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance. All occupants wore seat belts.

The westbound lanes were closed for about an hour while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Idaho State Police continue to investigate this incident. ISP received assistance from the Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Falls EMS, and Fire.

(Original Post) – All driving lanes on Yellowstone Highway were closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, an accident occurred near the intersection of 49th North and Yellowstone Highway.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, but when Local News 8 arrived, three were being cleaned up.

There is currently no information on any injuries.

SOURCE