US local news

A multi-vehicle incident has halted traffic on the Yellowstone Highway

By Oliver

Published on:

A multi-vehicle incident has halted traffic on the Yellowstone Highway

Bonneville County, Idaho – Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury crash on US26 near E 49th N, east of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on January 9, 2025, around 2:18 p.m.

A 44-year-old woman from Idaho Falls was driving a black Cadillac XT5 eastbound on E 49th N. A commercial semi was driving westbound and attempting to turn onto westbound E 49th N, which blocked the Cadillac driver’s view.

A 34-year-old male from Rigby, Idaho, was driving a green Toyota 4Runner westbound in lane one. The black Cadillac was then hit by a green Toyota, causing it to lose control.

The Toyota then entered the eastbound lanes and collided with a gray Ford Escape driven by a 49-year-old female from Ammon, Idaho.

The Ford driver was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance. All occupants wore seat belts.

The westbound lanes were closed for about an hour while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Idaho State Police continue to investigate this incident. ISP received assistance from the Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Falls EMS, and Fire.

(Original Post) – All driving lanes on Yellowstone Highway were closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, an accident occurred near the intersection of 49th North and Yellowstone Highway.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, but when Local News 8 arrived, three were being cleaned up.

There is currently no information on any injuries.

SOURCE

For You!

Lawmakers push to remove gun restriction in Texas

Lawmakers push to remove gun restriction in Texas

Terrified A mother in Ohio performs CPR on her own infant after she fractures her skull while falling off the kitchen counter

Terrified A mother in Ohio performs CPR on her own infant after she fractures her skull while falling off the kitchen counter

Maine youngster had his bowel surgically removed after swallowing magnets he mistook for cookie sprinkles

Maine youngster had his bowel surgically removed after swallowing magnets he mistook for cookie sprinkles

A multi-vehicle incident has halted traffic on the Yellowstone Highway

A multi-vehicle incident has halted traffic on the Yellowstone Highway

Gamers accuse Elon Musk of cheating in popular video games by reportedly exploiting loopholes and recruiting better players to play for him

Gamers accuse Elon Musk of cheating in popular video games by reportedly exploiting loopholes and recruiting better players to play for him

Oliver

Recommend For You

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

$1,756 SNAP Benefits in New York January Payments Wrap Up Soon

$1,756 SNAP Benefits in New York: January Payments Wrap Up Soon

New Child Tax Credit 1.6 Million of Families Could Claim a in This State

New Child Tax Credit: 1.6 Million of Families Could Claim a in This State

$1,600 Stimulus Check in 2025 Everything You Need to Know

$1,600 Stimulus Check in 2025: Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 Child Tax Credit How to qualify for up to $1700 refund

The 2025 Child Tax Credit: How to qualify for up to $1700 refund

Tesla owner stung by ex-wife must part with $97,000

Tesla owner stung by ex-wife must part with $97,000

Will everyone who transfers money by phone now pay taxes

Will everyone who transfers money by phone now pay taxes?

The Maximum SNAP Benefits Just Raised How Much Your Family Can Expect in January

The Maximum SNAP Benefits Just Raised: How Much Your Family Can Expect in January

VA payment table 2025 compensation for disability beneficiaries

VA payment table 2025: compensation for disability beneficiaries

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government Who Qualifies

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government: Who Qualifies

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

Leave a Comment