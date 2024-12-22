A monster storm is lurking off the Washington and Oregon coastlines

A big storm system is forming off the northwest Pacific, and meteorologists are closely monitoring its progress.

Pacific Northwest Braces for Powerful Bomb Cyclones and Atmospheric Rivers

As December storms continue to change the weather across the United States, the Pacific Northwest prepares for the potential repercussions of a bomb cyclone and several atmospheric rivers, with conditions likely to worsen in the following days.

Meteorologists are on high alert as a succession of storms approaches Washington, Oregon, and California, potentially bringing severe winds, heavy rains, and flooding.

The phrase “bomb cyclone” refers to a quickly increasing storm system with pressure decreases of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

This process produces stronger winds and more severe weather conditions, and the approaching storm in the Pacific Northwest is predicted to follow suit. One of the storms forecast to form this weekend could have the characteristics of a bomb cyclone, posing major weather hazards to the region.

Earlier this week, a bomb cyclone hit the East Coast, causing widespread floods, high winds, and huge disruptions; scientists anticipate that the same pattern will soon hit the West Coast.

AccuWeather meteorologists have warned that storms will hit the Pacific Northwest every two to three days until just before Christmas, continuing the region’s dry period. The first storm came Wednesday night, and a second, bigger system is forecast to hit by the weekend.

What makes this situation even more frightening is the simultaneous threat of atmospheric rivers, which are long, narrow bands of concentrated moisture in the atmosphere that can deliver heavy rain and snow to the Pacific coast. These atmospheric rivers frequently feed into bomb cyclones, intensifying their effects.

The present storm approaching Washington state could dump up to four inches of rain and cause serious coastal damage. The inflow of rain could cause flash floods, especially in regions already saturated from previous storms in November.

Jonathan Pulley, an amateur weather forecaster in the Pacific Northwest, has been closely following these developments, warning that the bomb cyclone in the Aleutian Islands may direct other systems toward Washington by mid-week.

He stated that gusty winds and localized strong conditions might strike western Washington and southwestern British Columbia residents as early as Wednesday, December 20. Larger weather outlets are also issuing similar warnings.

As the weather changes, Pacific Northwest residents are reminded to stay informed about storm updates and plan for potential interruptions.

They might cause severe weather in the region, including strong winds, rain, and the possibility of floods. With the holiday season approaching, travelers should keep an eye on weather conditions to avoid delays or disruptions caused by the severe storms that lie just off our coast.

