A missing Kansas guy has family in Joplin, and his vehicle was abandoned on US-69 in Kansas

Miami County, Kansas – The Miami County Kansas Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Jordan Yust, 37, who was reported missing by Olathe Kansas Police.

On March 3, a vehicle was discovered at US-69 and 247th Street. A possible sighting occurred on March 7 at 255th and 169th Highway.

Yust has been classified as endangered and has made statements about self-harm.

Jordan’s vehicle was located in Miami County NB 69 HWY near Exit 247. Jordan’s whereabout is still unknown. The Olathe Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating 38-year old, Jordan Yust. He is five foot seven, approximately 175 pounds, a brown beard, bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green Columbia coat, and blue jeans. Jordan was last seen driving a Silver Honda Odyssey with a Kansas license plate, 056RRA leaving the area of 14100 Block of W 141st Place on March 3rd at approximately 11:00AM. This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. – OLATHE KANSAS POLICE DEPT

SEARCH EFFORTS INCL. AGENCIES FR. KANSAS & MISSOURI

K9 teams from Missouri Search and Rescue

UTV, ATV, drone support and Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office

Search area has now expanded to include north of 255th Street, between Metcalf Road and Old Kansas City Road.

If you live or work in the area, or have surveillance footage, dashcam video, or drove through this area anytime since ** Monday, March 3rd ** please check your video for any signs of Jordan.

Please note: Jordan’s appearance may have slightly changed with a longer beard and head hair.

