A missing Kansas guy has family in Joplin, and his vehicle was abandoned on US-69 in Kansas

Miami County, Kansas – The Miami County Kansas Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Jordan Yust, 37, who was reported missing by Olathe Kansas Police.

On March 3, a vehicle was discovered at US-69 and 247th Street. A possible sighting occurred on March 7 at 255th and 169th Highway.

Yust has been classified as endangered and has made statements about self-harm.

Jordan’s vehicle was located in Miami County NB 69 HWY near Exit 247. Jordan’s whereabout is still unknown. The Olathe Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating 38-year old, Jordan Yust. He is five foot seven, approximately 175 pounds, a brown beard, bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green Columbia coat, and blue jeans. Jordan was last seen driving a Silver Honda Odyssey with a Kansas license plate, 056RRA leaving the area of 14100 Block of W 141st Place on March 3rd at approximately 11:00AM. This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. – OLATHE KANSAS POLICE DEPT

SEARCH EFFORTS INCL. AGENCIES FR. KANSAS & MISSOURI

  • K9 teams from Missouri Search and Rescue
  • UTV, ATV, drone support and Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office
  • Search area has now expanded to include north of 255th Street, between Metcalf Road and Old Kansas City Road.
  • If you live or work in the area, or have surveillance footage, dashcam video, or drove through this area anytime since ** Monday, March 3rd ** please check your video for any signs of Jordan.

Please note: Jordan’s appearance may have slightly changed with a longer beard and head hair.

