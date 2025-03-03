Owosso

A Michigan man has been charged with a Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong

Most people, I believe, would prefer to buy something from a physical store or the company’s online website because it is more reliable. For some people, the retail prices in stores can be prohibitively expensive, so they turn to alternative shopping options to get what they need.

Several types of shopping platforms have emerged in recent years, but platforms such as eBay and Craigslist have existed since their inception. Facebook Marketplace is another old-school shopping option that many people have used, while others are skeptical.

I admit that I’ve used Facebook Marketplace a few times and have been fortunate to have no problems. On the social media platform’s marketplace, I discovered my first car, as well as numerous electronics, sports memorabilia, and other products. Although I’ve been fortunate, I’m aware that not everyone is, and these platforms can have horror stories.

That takes us to Michigan, where one man was arrested and charged in connection with a botched Facebook Marketplace transaction. Ignacio Pederson, 24, was arrested in Kalamazoo and charged with armed robbery, as well as resisting and obstructing police after fleeing the scene of the robbery.

Pederson had planned a meet-up with another Facebook user at Interfaith Homes around 1pm. Pederson agreed to buy a cell phone and two cell phone cases, but upon arrival, he claimed to have a gun and stole the items from the victim before fleeing. Pederson was arraigned in Kalamazoo District Court and jailed on bonds worth $25,500.

Below are some tips that police share to keep yourself safe during online transactions:

  • Meet in a safe location: Choose a public, well-lit area with security cameras, such as the KDPS Safe Exchange Zone outside headquarters. Be cautious if the other party insists on a specific, unchangeable location.
  • Bring a friend: Avoid going alone. Having someone with you provides an extra layer of security and can deter potential scammers.
  • Trust Your instincts: If anything feels off about the buyer, seller, or meeting location, cancel the transaction.
  • Check the seller’s profile: Review the seller’s Facebook profile for red flags, such as new accounts, incomplete profiles or refusal to share basic details.

