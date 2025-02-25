A massive brawl erupts at the Atlanta airport terminal, viral video shows

One of the largest airport brawls ever witnessed in Atlanta was captured in a video that has since gone viral.

Last week, dozens of passengers got into a massive fight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The video captures the brawl in a waiting area near a Spirit Airlines boarding gate.

The video, which has received 2 million views since it was posted on X on Friday, depicts a chaotic crowd rapidly punching and kicking one another in front of a Spirit Airlines poster.

One woman was seen jumping over the seats to join in the chaos, while a group of men was caught on camera cornering and hitting another passenger.

“This is embarrassing,” one witness is heard saying in the footage.

The crowd ignored pleas to stop the mayhem as screams and commotion filled the terminal.

“It is not worth it!” one witness repeated several times.

“You all have kids over there, man! Another man was heard saying, “Hey, hey, hey, hey!” several times.

Another video of the incident showed people frantically fleeing the violence.

It is unclear how long the brawl lasted or what caused it to break out.

“Why are they fighting?” a witness inquired in another video.

Police responding to the disturbance told Fox 5 Atlanta that the crowd had dispersed by the time they arrived.

The local station reported that no one appears to have been arrested.

Fox News Digital contacted the Atlanta Police Department, the airport, and Spirit Airlines for additional information, but they did not respond immediately.

Source