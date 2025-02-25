US local news

A massive brawl erupts at the Atlanta airport terminal, viral video shows

By Oliver

Published on:

A massive brawl erupts at the Atlanta airport terminal, viral video shows

One of the largest airport brawls ever witnessed in Atlanta was captured in a video that has since gone viral.

Last week, dozens of passengers got into a massive fight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The video captures the brawl in a waiting area near a Spirit Airlines boarding gate.

The video, which has received 2 million views since it was posted on X on Friday, depicts a chaotic crowd rapidly punching and kicking one another in front of a Spirit Airlines poster.

One woman was seen jumping over the seats to join in the chaos, while a group of men was caught on camera cornering and hitting another passenger.

“This is embarrassing,” one witness is heard saying in the footage.

The crowd ignored pleas to stop the mayhem as screams and commotion filled the terminal.

“It is not worth it!” one witness repeated several times.

“You all have kids over there, man! Another man was heard saying, “Hey, hey, hey, hey!” several times.

Another video of the incident showed people frantically fleeing the violence.

It is unclear how long the brawl lasted or what caused it to break out.

“Why are they fighting?” a witness inquired in another video.

Police responding to the disturbance told Fox 5 Atlanta that the crowd had dispersed by the time they arrived.

The local station reported that no one appears to have been arrested.

Fox News Digital contacted the Atlanta Police Department, the airport, and Spirit Airlines for additional information, but they did not respond immediately.

Source

For You!

Giuliani has completely satisfied Georgia election workers' $148 million judgment

Giuliani has completely satisfied Georgia election workers’ $148 million judgment

Judge restricts ICE enforcement efforts at churches and other houses of worship

Judge restricts ICE enforcement efforts at churches and other houses of worship

Private security removed an Idaho woman from a local Republican town hall

Private security removed an Idaho woman from a local Republican town hall

Officials meet to discuss illegal immigration enforcement in Mississippi

Officials meet to discuss illegal immigration enforcement in Mississippi

Chemours spills white plume in MS Coast waterway; environmental agency investigates

Chemours spills white plume in MS Coast waterway; environmental agency investigates

Oliver

Recommend For You

Donald Trump Child Tax Credit Plan For Families Of All Income Levels In 2025 Know Eligibility & amp; Impact

Donald Trump Child Tax Credit Plan For Families Of All Income Levels In 2025: Know Eligibility & amp; Impact

Everything You Need to Know About the $725 Stimulus Payments in California!

Everything You Need to Know About the $725 Stimulus Payments in California!

Snap Benefits Are About to End It’s the Last Chance to Get Cash This Month

Snap Benefits Are About to End: It’s the Last Chance to Get Cash This Month

IRS Tax Season 2025 Confirmed Tax Refund payments for the coming days of March

IRS Tax Season 2025: Confirmed Tax Refund payments for the coming days of March

IRS Tax Refund 2025 Key Dates and Factors That May Delay Your Payment

IRS Tax Refund 2025: Key Dates and Factors That May Delay Your Payment

IRS advice on getting your Tax Refund as quickly as possible Don’t forget to do this

IRS advice on getting your Tax Refund as quickly as possible: Don’t forget to do this

Last SNAP Food Stamps payments for February Check the calendar carefully to plan your monthly shop

Last SNAP Food Stamps payments for February: Check the calendar carefully to plan your monthly shop

Trump Talks About $8,000 DOGE Stimulus Checks Here’s All We Know So Far About This Extra Cash

Trump Talks About $8,000 DOGE Stimulus Checks: Here’s All We Know So Far About This Extra Cash

$3284 Alaskan PFD Payment 2024 Only these people will get this, Check Payment Date

$3284 Alaskan PFD Payment 2024: Only these people will get this, Check Payment Date

Disaster Food Stamps 2024 Only these are qualified for D-SNAP in Florida, Check Eligibility

Disaster Food Stamps 2024: Only these are qualified for D-SNAP in Florida, Check Eligibility

New SNAP Work Rules Coming to New Mexico in 2025 – Find Out How They’ll Affect Your Benefits

New SNAP Work Rules Coming to New Mexico in 2025 – Find Out How They’ll Affect Your Benefits

More Tax Refunds are on the way This is the day when you will receive your payment from the IRS

More Tax Refunds are on the way: This is the day when you will receive your payment from the IRS

Leave a Comment