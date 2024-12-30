A man yelling ‘This is Trump’s America Now!’ attacked a television reporter.

US local news

A Colorado man assaulted a TV news reporter, shouting, “This is Trump’s America now!” criminal court filings say.

Patrick Thomas Egan, 39, was arrested in Grand Junction on Dec. 18 for bias-motivated crimes, second-degree assault, and harassment.

Egan allegedly followed KKCO/KJCT reporter Ja’Ron Alex’s car while he was on assignment and asked him at a stoplight, “Are you even a U.S. citizen?”

This is Trump’s America! I swore to defend the nation from you as a marine! He then allegedly tackled Alex and “began to strangle him” before his coworkers intervened.

Alex appeared to have trouble breathing during the attack, which the Associated Press reported was captured on surveillance tape.

Alex informed police he was probably targeted because he’s Pacific Islander. Egan will decide whether to press charges in court on Jan. 2.

