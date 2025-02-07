US local news

A man who was pardoned in a January 6 case was arrested on a solicitation charge from 2016

By Oliver

Published on:

A man who was pardoned in a January 6 case was arrested on a solicitation charge from 2016

On Thursday, Texas authorities arrested a Jan. 6 rioter who had recently been pardoned by President Trump for soliciting a minor online.

According to a post on the social media platform X, the Harris County District Attorney’s office arrested Andrew Taake on Thursday morning on charges from May 2016.

“Taake was apprehended after a surveillance operation on February 4th revealed he was staying at a residence in Leon County. Taake’s bond in Harris County has been revoked,” the office stated, adding that it is working with local authorities to transfer him to Harris County Jail.

Taake is accused of pursuing a sexual relationship with someone he knew was under the age of 17 while using an online messaging platform. The case was still open when he was apprehended by the FBI following the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

He was turned over to police just days after the riot by someone who met him on the dating app Bumble while he was in Washington, D.C.

Taake was sentenced to six years in prison last June after pleading guilty to assaulting police officers with bear spray during the Capitol riot. He was released from federal custody in Florence, Colorado, on January 20 despite the county’s request that federal authorities hold him.

“Re-arresting individuals, like Taake, who were released on pending State warrants, will necessitate significant resources,” Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare stated at the time. “Know that we are already in the process of tracking Taake down, as he must answer for [the] 2016 charge of soliciting a minor online.”

Source

For You!

A man who was pardoned in a January 6 case was arrested on a solicitation charge from 2016

A man who was pardoned in a January 6 case was arrested on a solicitation charge from 2016

A Springfield man has been accused in connection with the death of a 14-year-old

A Springfield man has been accused in connection with the death of a 14-year-old

Dad and girlfriend who left his 15-year-old daughter ratchet-strapped to tree next to chicken coop for 3 days because she went to the bathroom

Dad and girlfriend who left his 15-year-old daughter ratchet-strapped to tree next to chicken coop for 3 days because she went to the bathroom on her own and ‘cannot be trusted’ are headed to prison

The pilot of the drone that attacked the firefighting jet risks a prison sentence

The pilot of the drone that attacked the firefighting jet risks a prison sentence

Aurora Animal Control is desperate for aid because it is overflowing with dogs

Aurora Animal Control is desperate for aid because it is overflowing with dogs

Oliver

Recommend For You

Everything You Should Know About February's SNAP Benefits in Texas $975 for a Four-Person Family

Everything You Should Know About February’s SNAP Benefits in Texas: $975 for a Four-Person Family

The Complete List of 11 Locations to Prohibit US Dollar Transactions in 2025

The Complete List of 11 Locations to Prohibit US Dollar Transactions in 2025

Members of the the Military and VA Disability May Benefit on Their IRS Tax Return

Members of the the Military and VA Disability May Benefit on Their IRS Tax Return

February's New SNAP Food Stamp Payments Checks for $292 Are Sent by These States

February’s New SNAP Food Stamp Payments: Checks for $292 Are Sent by These States

New SNAP Payment Confirmed Depending on Your State, This is the Day You Will Get Your Money - Full List

New SNAP Payment Confirmed: Depending on Your State, This is the Day You Will Get Your Money – Full List

If You Have Not Yet Received Your IRS Refund, Follow These 3 Simple Steps to Find Out Its Status

If You Have Not Yet Received Your IRS Refund, Follow These 3 Simple Steps to Find Out Its Status

Official List of Approved Products You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits in California (CalFresh)

Official List of Approved Products You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits in California (CalFresh)

Can I get the stimulus check with the 2021 taxes in February 2025

Can I get the stimulus check with the 2021 taxes in February 2025?

The IRS will not accept the Tax Returns of thousands of Americans pay attention to the details

The IRS will not accept the Tax Returns of thousands of Americans: pay attention to the details

The IRS Warns Avoid These Common Mistakes to Prevent Delayed Tax Refunds

The IRS Warns: Avoid These Common Mistakes to Prevent Delayed Tax Refunds

Validated for millions of Americans – $12,000 in tax credits if you’re on this list

Validated for millions of Americans – $12,000 in tax credits if you’re on this list

IRS Alerts People to a $5,000 Penalty for Just One Filing Error

IRS Alerts People to a $5,000 Penalty for Just One Filing Error

Leave a Comment