A man who was pardoned in a January 6 case was arrested on a solicitation charge from 2016

On Thursday, Texas authorities arrested a Jan. 6 rioter who had recently been pardoned by President Trump for soliciting a minor online.

According to a post on the social media platform X, the Harris County District Attorney’s office arrested Andrew Taake on Thursday morning on charges from May 2016.

“Taake was apprehended after a surveillance operation on February 4th revealed he was staying at a residence in Leon County. Taake’s bond in Harris County has been revoked,” the office stated, adding that it is working with local authorities to transfer him to Harris County Jail.

Taake is accused of pursuing a sexual relationship with someone he knew was under the age of 17 while using an online messaging platform. The case was still open when he was apprehended by the FBI following the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

He was turned over to police just days after the riot by someone who met him on the dating app Bumble while he was in Washington, D.C.

Taake was sentenced to six years in prison last June after pleading guilty to assaulting police officers with bear spray during the Capitol riot. He was released from federal custody in Florence, Colorado, on January 20 despite the county’s request that federal authorities hold him.

“Re-arresting individuals, like Taake, who were released on pending State warrants, will necessitate significant resources,” Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare stated at the time. “Know that we are already in the process of tracking Taake down, as he must answer for [the] 2016 charge of soliciting a minor online.”

