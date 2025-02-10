A man who had been on the run for years following a bank heist in Tulsa has been captured in the Kansas City metro area

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A man who had been on the run for over two years after committing a bank robbery in Tulsa was apprehended in the Kansas City area.

According to Clay County, Missouri, Circuit Court records filed on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Roderick L. Robinson, 46, of Liberty, has been arrested in connection with an Oklahoma bank robbery in 2022.

As of Sunday, Robinson was still in Clay County jail on a fugitive from out-of-state charge.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, on Nov. 25, 2022, Robinson allegedly walked into the MidFirst Bank at 42nd and S. Peoria and handed the teller a note demanding money.

According to law enforcement officials, the teller followed instructions and handed Robinson an undisclosed amount of cash. He then ran west across Peoria to the library, where he was picked up by a woman driving a dark-colored sedan.

On November 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Robison’s arrest. Investigators said they searched Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and areas in Texas where he was known to frequent but were unsuccessful.

Robinson has prior felony convictions for bomb threats, as revealed by a criminal records check. Law enforcement officials have warned that he has a history of dramatically changing his appearance.

According to District Court records in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, Robinson was charged with second-degree robbery. A $250,000 bond was attached to his arrest warrant.

Robinson was bound over in Clay County on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Missouri at 9 a.m. on February 28. No additional information has been released.

Source