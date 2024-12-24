A man was shot to death during a house party in the south Las Vegas neighborhood

US local news

Late Sunday night, Las Vegas police responded to a south Las Vegas home following a report of a shooting at a house party.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at a home in the 3100 block of Cipro Avenue, near Starr Avenue and I-15. When police arrived at the home, the victim was found in the backyard and pronounced dead, while the suspect had fled.

According to police, the victim got into a verbal argument with another person, who then pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or [email protected], or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

