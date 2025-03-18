Owosso

A man was jailed for aggravated indecent exposure after standing on a stranger’s porch

By Rachel Greco

A man was sentenced to two years probation on Thursday after showing up on a woman’s porch twice in two weeks, standing naked and swinging his private parts.

Midland County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Carras also sentenced Timothy Moore, 52, of Bay City, to 46 days in jail plus 46 days credit for time served for aggravated indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.

Moore had previously pleaded no contest to the charge, and a misdemeanor stalking charge was dismissed.

On July 23, 2024, the 40-year-old victim called Midland County Sheriff’s deputies to her Jasper Township apartment while the defendant was naked on her porch and playing with his private parts.

She called 911, saying it was the second time this had happened recently, and he had also attempted to enter her apartment building. The victim informed authorities that she did not know the man.

According to Assistant Midland County Prosecutor Courtney Driscoll, the victim declined to make a statement.

Moore’s lawyer, Lee Burton, stated, “Behind it all is substance use.”

Moore informed the court that he is undergoing treatment and working on home construction projects.

Moore stated that when the incidents occurred, he was lost in the woods for three days naked, and that he returned to the woods two weeks later.

Carras told Moore that he is doing well and that anyone would be proud of his work.

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

