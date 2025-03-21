US local news

A man in southwest Missouri was detained for allegedly administering a lethal amount of meth

Lawrence County, Missouri — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Lawrence County woman.

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department arrested William Standifer, 41, of Marionville, on suspicion of killing Amy Brenner, 50, by giving her meth.

Police say Brenner was discovered in Standifer’s home, suffering from a medical emergency. According to officers, EMS transported Brenner to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead of a drug overdose.

According to AMPD Chief Wes Coatney, rather than seeking help, Standifer fled the home, leaving Brenner near death.

Standifer was arrested and jailed on Thursday (3/20), pending the filing of formal charges, including second-degree murder.

