A man from California arrested in alleged plot linked to Wisconsin school shooting

By Joseph

Published on:

The restraining order, which is two pages long, states as follows: “During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building,” CBS 8 stated.

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation “saw the messages from Paffendorf to Rupnow,” as stated in the ruling.

Given the arrangement, it was not entirely obvious how Paffendorf and Rupnow were acquainted with one another. After being approached by The Independent, both the Madison police department and the FBI declined to comment on the matter.

On Tuesday evening, Paffendorf was taken into custody after a judge from the San Diego Superior Court issued a restraining order in accordance with the red flag gun statute in the state of California.

In accordance with the order, Paffendorf was required to hand over his firearms and ammunition to the authorities within forty-eight hours, unless an officer sought them earlier out of the belief that he poses an immediate threat to himself and others.

The housing complex where Paffendorf resides was reportedly visited by approximately twelve police cars, according to neighbors who spoke to CBS 8.

Alex Gallegos, a neighbor, told CBS 8 that the individuals in question were “all over the street” with their full firearms. The police cars were present. About fifteen police officers are present, if I had to guess.

