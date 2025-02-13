A major craft store will close some outlets in the Kansas City area as part of a broad downsizing

Joann, a major craft chain, plans to close more than half of its stores, including two in Kansas City.

The company told USA Today that it would close approximately 500 of its 850 stores. The chain declared bankruptcy in January, marking the second time in less than a year.

According to court documents, the company plans to close stores at 3810 Crackerneck Road in Independence and 1153 E. North Ave. in Belton.

Employees at both stores told The Star on Wednesday that they had not received a closing date.

603 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph and 2108 W. 27th St. in Lawrence are also being considered for closure.

In order to “right-size its footprint,” the company intends to close stores in 49 states, according to a spokesperson for USA Today.

Source