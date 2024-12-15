US local news

A Macomb man enters a not guilty plea in jail, beating death

By Joseph

Published on:

A Macomb man has pleaded not guilty to the beating death of his cellmate in McDonough County Jail last year.

Timothy Smith, 41, also asked for a jury trial during his court appearance this week. He is scheduled to return to court next month for a preliminary hearing.

Smith remains arrested after Judge Nigel Graham denied him pretrial release.

Smith faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Darrell Hocker, 51, of Macomb.

According to investigators, Smith struck Hocker numerous times in the head, neck, and chest early on November 8, 2023.

Hocker was pronounced dead at McDonough District Hospital in Macomb.

Smith was in jail at the time for domestic battery and aggravated battery offenses.

Hocker had been imprisoned on two domestic assault charges.

The court case was postponed when Smith was deemed unfit for trial and sent to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

He was cleared for trial in July.

Hocker’s adult daughter filed a wrongful death case in federal court, seeking more than $75,000.

The lawsuit alleges that keeping her father in a cell alongside someone known to be violent and mentally ill violated his constitutional rights.

The complaint names the county, the sheriff’s office, and the jail personnel.

The defendants’ responses to the complaint are now due in January, after the court granted an extension.

Source

For You!

Missing mother of 4 found shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her boyfriend she had been ‘fighting on and off;’ boyfriend arrested

Missing mother of four discovered shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her lover she had been ‘fighting on and off;’ Boyfriend arrested.

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a 'horror show'.

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a ‘horror show’.

Toledo woman accused of kidnapping and torturing a man on Friday the thirteenth.

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

Regret statements': ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos' 'rape' comments

Regret statements’: ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos’ ‘rape’ comments

Joseph

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Donald Trump

Social Security Announces Retirement Pension Increase for Housewives in 2025

Donald Trump

What Can You Purchase at Walmart Using SNAP Benefits? Tips to Maximize Your Allowance

Donald Trump

How to Download Your VA Disability Determination Letter – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Who Qualifies for the New $500 Stimulus Payment as an Inflation Rebate?

Donald Trump

Critical Social Security Update for Retirees – Major Changes Coming in 2025 That Will Impact Your Finances

Donald Trump

Here’s What to Expect for U.S. Housing Prices in 2025 – And It’s Not Good News

Donald Trump

Direct Social Security Payments for SSDI Recipients in December – Exact Dates Revealed

Donald Trump

What Assets Don’t Count Toward SSI Income Limits? Here’s What You Should Know

Donald Trump

When Is the December Deadline to Apply for Stolen SNAP Benefits Reimbursement?

Leave a Comment