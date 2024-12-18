US local news

A Longmont man was arrested for child exploitation material

Boulder County authorities detained a Longmont man during an investigation into child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The suspect, Joseph Robert Alexander, 37, was arrested on December 14.

He faces multiple criminal accusations for possessing and disseminating predatory content.

Investigators Uncover 2,000 Child Exploitation Files

The inquiry began in May 2024, after the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab (BCDFL) discovered suspicious activity involving child sexual abuse material.

Over 2,000 files containing suspected CSAM were shared online using peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing software.

The peer-to-peer (P2P) technology enables users to download and share files directly with people around the world, often without detection.

Authorities linked the activity to an IP address associated with a home on Crisman Drive in Longmont.

Undercover detectives in Colorado and Arizona confirmed the circulation of these materials, triggering additional inquiry.

Law enforcement prioritized securing the residence as a critical component of their investigation into the unlawful materials.

Longmont Suspect Arrested After Forensic Search

On July 10, 2024, investigators served a search warrant to the suspect’s home on Crisman Drive.

During the forensic investigation, numerous electronic devices were seized. Due to the complexity of digital investigations, a thorough assessment was carried out over several months.

The examination uncovered thousands of CSAM movies and photographs, as well as P2P software used to spread the content.

The findings produced probable cause to arrest Joseph Alexander.

On December 14, he was arrested and put into Boulder County Jail on no bond, pending a court hearing.

Alexander is now facing four felony charges, including two counts of possession of CSAM films and two counts of possession of photos.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Longmont Department of Public Safety, and the Colorado ICAC Task Force all played significant roles in the investigation and arrest.

